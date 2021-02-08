Check out this crazy 7-screen prototype laptop, ready for Elon Musk

Expanscape Aurora 7 Prototype laptop rocks not 1, not 2, but 7 screens in a single laptop and it can all run off of the battery.

Expanscape is showing off its new prototype laptop that packs not just a single screen, but rather it has 7 displays that offers some true next-gen workstation on-the-go multi-tasking.

The Expanscape Aurora 7 prototype packs 4 x 17.3-inch monitors each at 4K -- 2 are in portrait mode, 2 are in landscape mode -- but then it is flanked with 3 x 7-inch screens with 1920 x 1200 native resolutions. All of the 7 displays are at 60Hz, with the entire system weighing in at around 12 kg (26 lbs).

Gamers won't be interested in something like this, but Expanscape is aiming more at security operations centers, data scientists, content creators -- and I'm sure stock and cryptocurrency traders. It's a monstrous laptop with some seriously powerful innards, too.

2x 17.3 inch WLED AHVA 4K portrait displays - with 400 cd/m2, 1000:1 contrast and 100% Adobe RGB

2x 17.3 inch WLED AAS 4K landscape displays - with 300 cd/m2, 800:1 contrast and 100% Adobe RGB

3x 7-inch WLED LTPS 1920 x 1200 displays - with 450 cd/m2, 1100:1 contrast and 72% NTSC coverage

All screens are 60Hz

Inside, Expanscape is offering up the Intel Core i9-9900K processor (although the company says it can house the newer Core i9-10900K or AMD's new Zen 3-powered Ryzen 9 3950X) and 64GB of DDR4-2666 RAM. There's an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, 2 x PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSDs, 1 x 2.5-inch MLC SSD, and a 2TB 7200RPM HDD.

Connectivity wise you're covered with the Expanscape Aurora 7 prototype laptop packs GbE networking, Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth, and more. You're taken care of by a beefy primary 82Wh battery that is backed by a secondary 148Wh battery that powers the 7 screens.

Expanscape says that the Aurora 7 prototype laptop is good for around 2 hours and 20 minutes of battery life, but this is obviously dependant on the exact use of the laptop. You might not have all the displays on for example, or you might not be pushing the CPU and GPU to their limits and drawing a ton of power.

Still, it's an incredible amount of power and displays for a single laptop... I'd love to try it out but it seems the company builds the Aurora 7 laptops to order and you'll need to sign a contract to get it -- and have a serious amount of dosh, too.

That's why this is the perfect laptop for Elon Musk to watch livestreams of his SpaceX rocket launches, and to trade Dogecoin and Bitcoin on ;)