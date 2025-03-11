All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Laptops

This hybrid laptop design rocks built-in liquid cooling: up to monster 9950X3D, RTX 5090 specs

This new hybrid laptop sports built-in liquid cooling, runs a 17.3-inch 3K 120Hz panel with up to the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090.

This hybrid laptop design rocks built-in liquid cooling: up to monster 9950X3D, RTX 5090 specs
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes read time
TL;DR: The UHPILCL is a new hybrid gaming laptop on Kickstarter featuring a built-in liquid cooler, supporting ITX motherboard upgrades, and customizable components like RAM, SSD, GPU, and CPU. It offers a 17.3-inch 3K display, dual models (T1000 and T1000 SUPER), and supports AMD and Intel processors. The laptop can switch between high-performance and low-power modes.

A very interesting new hybrid laptop has hit Kickstarter, with the new project dubbed UHPILCL (Ultra High Performance Integration Liquid Cooled Laptop) as a new gaming laptop with a built-in liquid cooler.r Check it out:

This hybrid laptop design rocks built-in liquid cooling: up to monster 9950X3D, RTX 5090 specs 02
6

The creators' Kickstarter says that the new hybrid laptop supports a standard ITX motherboard and can be upgraded: RAM, SSD, GPU, CPU, everything really. The CPU and GPU are both water-cooled with custom heatsinks and will be customized per GPU and GPU design. We have a built-in screen that comes in a decent 17.3-inch 3K 120Hz WLED display with a nice 21:10 aspect ratio.

There are two models of the new hybrid laptop to choose from: the T1000 and the T1000 SUPER, with the T1000 SUPER supporting up to a whopping 735W of heat dissipation between the CPU and GPU, and it's also thicker than the regular T1000 while weighing a hefty 5.2kg.

This hybrid laptop design rocks built-in liquid cooling: up to monster 9950X3D, RTX 5090 specs 06
6

The concept page says that the UHPILCL features "hybrid computer technology" which sees the hybrid laptop splitting into two: a high-performance desktop-class PC, but you can switch over to a low-power mobile spec that should be good for up to 3 hours on its internal battery.

In terms of CPU support, the UHPILCL hybrid laptop supports AMD's entire fleet of AM5 processors (right up to the just-released Ryzen 9 9950X3D) and Intel's fleet of 12th Gen, 13th Gen, 14th Gen, and Core Ultra processors. On the GPU side of things, we have a regular PCIe x16 slot for any card that is up to 230mm long (you'll need to remove the air-cooled heatsink).

This hybrid laptop design rocks built-in liquid cooling: up to monster 9950X3D, RTX 5090 specs 03
6

The team explains the CPU cold head: "The CPU cold head needs to be used in conjunction with the standard ITX motherboard model it is compatible with", while the GPU cold head is explained as: "due to the inconsitent PCB structure of graphics cards from different brands, each model of graphics card cold head corresponds to a specific graphics card model".

We have support for dual-channel DDR5 memory with 16GB, 32GB, and 48GB options... so you've got plenty of RAM here. SSD support comes with up to 32TB of SSD support, once again plenty of SSD for a hybrid laptop.

Components that support upgrades

  • Motherboard: Supports standard ITX motherboard upgrade (reduces IO interfaces)
  • CPU: Supports AMD AM5 full series, INTEL 12, 13, 14 generation and Core™ Ultra
  • Graphics card: Standard PCI E desktop graphics card, PCB size should be less than 230MM (ONLY need to remove the air-cooled heat sink)
  • CPU Cold Head: The CPU cold head needs to be used in conjunction with the standard ITX motherboard model it is compatible with
  • Graphics card cold head: Due to the inconsistent PCB structure of graphics cards from different brands, each model of graphics card cold head corresponds to a specific graphics card model.
  • Memory: Supports dual channel DDR4 DDR5 VLP 16G 32G 48G
  • Hard drive: M.2 (2280) * 2 SATA * 2 Maximum 8TB * 4 total capacity 32TB

Basic parameters

  • Power supply: AC 100-120/220-240 50HZ/60HZ 980 watts
  • Display screen: 17.3-inch 3K 120HZ 21:10 WLED 16.7M, 100% DCI-P3
  • Keyboard: RGB backlit low axis mechanical keyboard
  • Touchpad: RGB multi group dynamic backlight
  • Network card: 2.5GBE LAN+Wi-Fi 7
  • Bluetooth version: Intel chipset 5.4, AMD chipset 5.3
  • Speaker: 4 sets of 5-watt mid bass and 2 sets of 5-watt tweeters
  • IO interface: DP1 HDMI1 USB 3.03 USB 2.02 TYPE C * 2 Thunderbolt 4 * 1 earphones * 1 microphone * 1
  • Hard disk interface: M.2 PCI-E 5.0 x4 * 1 PCI-E 4.0 x4 * 1 SATA 3.0*2
  • Water cooling interface: 1/8 water cooling interface * 2
  • Camera: 4K Camera
Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$479 USD
$545 USD $577.20 USD
Buy
$689 CAD
$799 CAD $689 CAD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689 CAD $689 CAD
Buy
£511.99
£509.99 £514
Buy
$479 USD
$545 USD $577.20 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2025 at 3:16 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, kickstarter.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles