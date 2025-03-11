This hybrid laptop design rocks built-in liquid cooling: up to monster 9950X3D, RTX 5090 specs

This new hybrid laptop sports built-in liquid cooling, runs a 17.3-inch 3K 120Hz panel with up to the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090.

A very interesting new hybrid laptop has hit Kickstarter, with the new project dubbed UHPILCL (Ultra High Performance Integration Liquid Cooled Laptop) as a new gaming laptop with a built-in liquid cooler.r Check it out:

The creators' Kickstarter says that the new hybrid laptop supports a standard ITX motherboard and can be upgraded: RAM, SSD, GPU, CPU, everything really. The CPU and GPU are both water-cooled with custom heatsinks and will be customized per GPU and GPU design. We have a built-in screen that comes in a decent 17.3-inch 3K 120Hz WLED display with a nice 21:10 aspect ratio.

There are two models of the new hybrid laptop to choose from: the T1000 and the T1000 SUPER, with the T1000 SUPER supporting up to a whopping 735W of heat dissipation between the CPU and GPU, and it's also thicker than the regular T1000 while weighing a hefty 5.2kg.

The concept page says that the UHPILCL features "hybrid computer technology" which sees the hybrid laptop splitting into two: a high-performance desktop-class PC, but you can switch over to a low-power mobile spec that should be good for up to 3 hours on its internal battery.

In terms of CPU support, the UHPILCL hybrid laptop supports AMD's entire fleet of AM5 processors (right up to the just-released Ryzen 9 9950X3D) and Intel's fleet of 12th Gen, 13th Gen, 14th Gen, and Core Ultra processors. On the GPU side of things, we have a regular PCIe x16 slot for any card that is up to 230mm long (you'll need to remove the air-cooled heatsink).

The team explains the CPU cold head: "The CPU cold head needs to be used in conjunction with the standard ITX motherboard model it is compatible with", while the GPU cold head is explained as: "due to the inconsitent PCB structure of graphics cards from different brands, each model of graphics card cold head corresponds to a specific graphics card model".

We have support for dual-channel DDR5 memory with 16GB, 32GB, and 48GB options... so you've got plenty of RAM here. SSD support comes with up to 32TB of SSD support, once again plenty of SSD for a hybrid laptop.

Components that support upgrades

Motherboard : Supports standard ITX motherboard upgrade (reduces IO interfaces)

CPU : Supports AMD AM5 full series, INTEL 12, 13, 14 generation and Core™ Ultra

Graphics card : Standard PCI E desktop graphics card, PCB size should be less than 230MM (ONLY need to remove the air-cooled heat sink)

CPU Cold Head : The CPU cold head needs to be used in conjunction with the standard ITX motherboard model it is compatible with

Graphics card cold head : Due to the inconsistent PCB structure of graphics cards from different brands, each model of graphics card cold head corresponds to a specific graphics card model.

Memory : Supports dual channel DDR4 DDR5 VLP 16G 32G 48G

Hard drive: M.2 (2280) * 2 SATA * 2 Maximum 8TB * 4 total capacity 32TB

Basic parameters