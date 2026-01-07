ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo returns: world's first dual 16-inch screen gaming laptop

The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo is the world's first dual 16-inch screen gaming laptop, powered by Intel's new Panther Lake CPU, up to RTX 5090 GPU.

TL;DR: ASUS introduced the Zephyrus Duo, the world's first dual 16-inch screen gaming laptop, featuring Intel Core Ultra 9 386H CPUs and up to NVIDIA RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. It offers dual 3K OLED displays with HDR, 120Hz refresh rate, and versatile modes for enhanced gaming and productivity.

ASUS unveiled its new Zephyrus Duo laptop at CES 2026, acting as the world's first dual 16-inch screen gaming laptop, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs, and up to the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Check it out:

10 10

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo dual-screen laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory. The Duo was built from the ground up for flagship gaming and content creation wherever you are, ready to rock and roll with dual 16-inch displays.

When you open up the Zephyrus Duo it'll look like a regular gaming laptop, but under the magnetic keyboard cover hides another full-sized 16-inch OLED display. The engineers at ASUS have performed some tech magic, hiding a complete dual-screen mobile battlestation inside of the 16-inch laptop form factor, which is pretty damn cool.

10 10

Each of the 16-inch OLED panels are both ROG Nebula HDR and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certified, capable of up to 1100 nits of peak brightness for stunning HDR performance in games and your favorite video content. Both panels are extra tall with a 16:10 aspect ratio to further maximize screen real estate, and offer a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The main panel also supports G-SYNC, ensuring you won't deal with screen tearing in game.

10 10

When you only need one screen, you can use it in its standard Laptop Mode, the tried-and-true clamshell layout of a modern notebook. In this mode, you can minimize your footprint in a cafe or on a tray table and just utilize the main screen. This is also the mode you would use if the wireless keyboard were in need of a charge.

10 10

Dual Screen Mode really leans into the new design of the Zephyrus Duo. With the keyboard removed and kickstand extended, you can use both screens simultaneously to level up your productivity or keep a wiki page open while you're exploring a new dungeon.

Or you can turn it 90 degrees into Book Mode, giving you two side-by-side portrait screens for programming or other tasks that benefit from a longer aspect ratio. If you're a touchscreen user, you can also skip the wireless keyboard completely and use the Duo with a virtual keyboard as needed in these configurations.

10 10

Joining the Core Ultra 9 386H processor is up to the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, up to 64GB of ultra-fast LPDDR5-8533 memory, and up to 2TB of super-fast Gen5 SSD storage. This is on top of not one, but two 16-inch 3K @ 120Hz OLED displays.