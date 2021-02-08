Tesla will accept Bitcoin as payment in future, buys $1.5B in Bitcoin

Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, surges the price by 10% -- while Tesla Motors will soon accept Bitcoin as a payment method.

Tesla has announced that it has purchased $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, with the information coming from Tesla Motors' filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The news sent the price of Bitcoin off on a trip to the moon, skyrocketing from $39,500 or so right through $40,000 and right into $43,000 at the time of writing -- a rise of over 13% so far. Dogecoin is also rising by around the same amount, a coin that Tesla Motors and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been tweeting lots about lately.

Musk recently added #Bitcoin to his Twitter profile, but the news of Tesla actually accepting Bitcoin as a payment method is the huge news here. This is a gigantic step for the company, for Bitcoin, possibly for Dogecoin with Musk continuing to pump it on his Twitter, and for cryptocurrency in general.