Tesla will accept Bitcoin as payment in future, buys $1.5B in Bitcoin

Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, surges the price by 10% -- while Tesla Motors will soon accept Bitcoin as a payment method.

Published Mon, Feb 8 2021 7:54 AM CST
Tesla has announced that it has purchased $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, with the information coming from Tesla Motors' filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The news sent the price of Bitcoin off on a trip to the moon, skyrocketing from $39,500 or so right through $40,000 and right into $43,000 at the time of writing -- a rise of over 13% so far. Dogecoin is also rising by around the same amount, a coin that Tesla Motors and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has been tweeting lots about lately.

Musk recently added #Bitcoin to his Twitter profile, but the news of Tesla actually accepting Bitcoin as a payment method is the huge news here. This is a gigantic step for the company, for Bitcoin, possibly for Dogecoin with Musk continuing to pump it on his Twitter, and for cryptocurrency in general.

NEWS SOURCES:thenextweb.com, forexlive.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

