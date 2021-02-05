Switch sales conquer 3DS, now Nintendo's 5th best-selling console

The Nintendo Switch handheld-console hybrid has beaten the 3DS in hardware sales, now the 5th best-selling system of all time.

The Nintendo Switch has now sold 79.87 million units worldwide, beating the 3DS and soon the Game Boy Advance.

2020 has been a monumental year for Nintendo. Switch sales broke records for the third straight quarter in a row, and profits and net sales have seen huge gains to $2.97 billion and $5.9 billion respectively. Gauging the Switch's current standings against other Nintendo hardware really underlines the system's remarkable performance.

According to Nintendo's sales data, the Switch is now the fifth best-selling system of all time, beating out predecessors like the 3DS and legacy hardware including the NES and SNES. In fact, the system is closing in on Game Boy Advance's 81.51 million sales mark. Nintendo expects the Switch to sell 26.5 million units throughout FY2021. It has currently sold 24.1 million consoles, leaving 2.4 million units left, which would total 82.27 million.

By March 2021, the Switch should then be the fourth best-selling hardware of all time. Now the Switch would be challenging the Wii's mighty 101.63 million sales. Based on the current trajectory, the Switch could beat the Wii by 2022--especially if Nintendo releases a new revision this year.