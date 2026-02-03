Switch 2 sales already beat Wii U with 17.37 million shipments

Nintendo shipped over 7 million Switch 2 consoles during Holiday 2025, less than the Switch 1's holiday debut, but the system has beaten legacy sales.

TL;DR: The Nintendo Switch 2 has surpassed the Wii U's lifetime sales with over 17 million units shipped worldwide, including 7.01 million sold during Holiday 2025. Nintendo expects to ship 19 million consoles, marking a strong market start and outperforming the original Switch's early sales pace.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has already beaten the Wii U's lifetime sales with over 17 million shipments worldwide.

Nintendo's latest Q3'26 results are out, revealing critical sales figures for the Switch 2's first holiday period on the market. According to the earnings, Nintendo sold 7.01 million Switch 2 consoles during Holiday 2025, which is just a little less than the 7.24 million that the Switch 1 sold during its first three-month holiday quarter.

Altogether, the Switch 2 is now at 17.37 million, beating out Nintendo's beleaguered, the Wii U, which is frozen in place as Nintendo's worst-selling console at 13.56 million units.

On an aligned basis, which compares quarterly hardware sales, the Switch 2 is currently out-selling the Switch 1's pace by a substantial 9.74 million units. There's a good reason for that, however; the Switch 2's sales figures include a holiday period, whereas the Switch 1's figures do not; the Switch 1 was launched in Q4'17, and we are comparing just the first 3 quarters of sales for each system, so the Switch 1's Q3'18 results that correspond to the Holiday 2017 period are not included.

Nintendo management says that it expects to ship 19 million Switch 2 consoles, reiterating the downwardly-adjusted target that was published in February.

"We believe we have been able to get off to a good start," Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said in the results. "Nintendo Switch 2 has been purchased by many consumers around the world, with cumulative sell-through surpassing 15 million units in the six months since the launch."