MSI's custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO is on the way

MSI's custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card unleashed, should be one of the fastest custom Radeon RX 6900 XT cards.

Published Thu, Feb 4 2021 6:47 PM CST
MSI has just launched its flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card, which will join the other custom Big Navi cards that the company have released so far.

The new MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO should be exactly like the MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO that I reviewed not too long ago... but the Radeon RX 6900 XT version of that. So expect more performance, and more OC headroom -- but it'll be interesting to see if it can compete with other flagship custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards.

We have:

  • Torx Fan 4.0 - A new fan design features pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system.
  • Core Pipes - Precision-machined for maximum contact over the GPU and to spread the heat along the full length of the heat sink for optimal cooling.
  • Metal Backplate - A matte-finish backplate not only reinforces the graphics card, but also provides efficient passive cooling with the implementation of thermal pads.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

