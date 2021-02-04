MSI's custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO is on the way

MSI's custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card unleashed, should be one of the fastest custom Radeon RX 6900 XT cards.

MSI has just launched its flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card, which will join the other custom Big Navi cards that the company have released so far.

The new MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO should be exactly like the MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO that I reviewed not too long ago... but the Radeon RX 6900 XT version of that. So expect more performance, and more OC headroom -- but it'll be interesting to see if it can compete with other flagship custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards.

