MSI's custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO is on the way
MSI's custom Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card unleashed, should be one of the fastest custom Radeon RX 6900 XT cards.
Published Thu, Feb 4 2021 6:47 PM CST
MSI has just launched its flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO graphics card, which will join the other custom Big Navi cards that the company have released so far.
The new MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING X TRIO should be exactly like the MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO that I reviewed not too long ago... but the Radeon RX 6900 XT version of that. So expect more performance, and more OC headroom -- but it'll be interesting to see if it can compete with other flagship custom Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards.
- Read more: MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING X TRIO Review
We have:
- Torx Fan 4.0 - A new fan design features pairs of fan blades bound together with an outer link, forming a rim that focuses airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system.
- Core Pipes - Precision-machined for maximum contact over the GPU and to spread the heat along the full length of the heat sink for optimal cooling.
- Metal Backplate - A matte-finish backplate not only reinforces the graphics card, but also provides efficient passive cooling with the implementation of thermal pads.
