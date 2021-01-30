GeForce RTX 3080, or RTX 3080 Ti engineering sample with 20GB tested

NVIDIA was rumored to release a GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB of GDDR6X memory in December 2020, then the rumors turned into a beefed-up GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB of GDDR6X -- and now we have more leaks, but this time in benchmark form.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Chinese content creator "big hardware player" reportedly got their hands-on an engineering sample of the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 20GB of GDDR6X -- double the 10GB of GDDR6X that is available on the regular GeForce RTX 3080 -- that no one can buy.

The GeForce RTX 3080 20GB was meant to be released in December 2020 to fight the Big Navi-powered Radeon RX 6000 series which all -- the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT all shipped with 16GB of VRAM. But then the RTX 3080 with 20GB was nixed, and the purported RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB of VRAM was meant to come, but it didn't... more on that here.

VideoCardz notes that the leaker "appears to be using some kind of engineering driver for the graphics cards. It is very uncommon for a driver to work this early with unreleased hardware, which adds further doubt to this leak". Uh, yeah it does guys.

The card itself isn't shown in the video... providing more doubt, with Big hardware player saying:

"Lao Ma got is the 3090 core version, and there is no difference in performance from the 3090. The only difference is the loss of memory bandwidth (320b like the 3080). Since this time the PCB is an engineering version and has been repaired, there is no overclocking in this test, but the mining power of this graphics card is very scary. Ethereum 125M, but the power consumption is 267W lower than RTX3080 and RTX3090! (That means that normal players can hardly buy this graphics card without castration of computing power!) The card will be officially released after this year, and the price is planned to be 7999~8999, but if the video memory chip is still out of stock and If the price increases, the price may go up!".

Here's the gaming benchmarks from the purported RTX 3080 with 20GB: