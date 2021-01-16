All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

MSI reveals GeForce RTX 3060 AERO ITX: teeny, tiny Mini-ITX card

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB AERO ITX OC revealed, super-small Ampere card that offers RTX 2080 Ti performance in Mini-ITX form.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jan 16 2021 9:44 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 3060 12GB AERO ITX OC graphics card, packing the mid-range GA106-400 GPU in Mini-ITX form. It's so cute:

MSI reveals GeForce RTX 3060 AERO ITX: teeny, tiny Mini-ITX card 01 | TweakTown.com

We don't know what GPU clocks to expect, but we know it'll be reference GPU clocks at the very least with some factory overclocking considering it's an 'OC' model. The new MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB AERO ITX OC has a single-fan and comes in super-small Mini-ITX form.

MSI should reveal the GPU clocks for its new GeForce RTX 3060 12GB AERO ITX OC soon, with the same 12GB of GDDR6 memory ready to handle 4K gaming loads.

Buy at Amazon

MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI Motherboard (X570GPCARBWIFI)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$258.99
$259.99$258.03$259.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2021 at 9:20 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.net, videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.