MSI reveals GeForce RTX 3060 AERO ITX: teeny, tiny Mini-ITX card
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB AERO ITX OC revealed, super-small Ampere card that offers RTX 2080 Ti performance in Mini-ITX form.
Published Sat, Jan 16 2021 9:44 PM CST
MSI has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 3060 12GB AERO ITX OC graphics card, packing the mid-range GA106-400 GPU in Mini-ITX form. It's so cute:
We don't know what GPU clocks to expect, but we know it'll be reference GPU clocks at the very least with some factory overclocking considering it's an 'OC' model. The new MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB AERO ITX OC has a single-fan and comes in super-small Mini-ITX form.
MSI should reveal the GPU clocks for its new GeForce RTX 3060 12GB AERO ITX OC soon, with the same 12GB of GDDR6 memory ready to handle 4K gaming loads.
