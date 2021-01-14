MSI unveils water-cooled GeForce RTX 30 series SEA HAWK graphics cards

MSI teases its new GeForce RTX 30 series SEA HAWK cards are on the way, packing dedicated fan and AIO cooler to chill Ampere.

We knew it was coming, but now they are official: MSI has just announced its new GeForce RTX 30 series SEA HAWK graphics cards.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 30 series SEA HAWK graphics cards infuse the worlds of air and liquid cooling: with the card packing a dedicated cooling fan and then an all-in-one (AIO) closed-loop liquid cooling solution that MSI says is "efficient, silent and requires absolutely no maintenance".

MSI also took the time to reiterate its kick ass GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X and GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X graphics cards, both of which I was a big fan of in my reviews of them not too long ago. But the new MSI RTX 30 series SEA HAWK cards have my attention, and hopefully I get a card to review in the mail soon.