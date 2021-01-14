All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI unveils water-cooled GeForce RTX 30 series SEA HAWK graphics cards

MSI teases its new GeForce RTX 30 series SEA HAWK cards are on the way, packing dedicated fan and AIO cooler to chill Ampere.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 14 2021 4:05 AM CST
We knew it was coming, but now they are official: MSI has just announced its new GeForce RTX 30 series SEA HAWK graphics cards.

MSI unveils water-cooled GeForce RTX 30 series SEA HAWK graphics cards 01 | TweakTown.com
The new MSI GeForce RTX 30 series SEA HAWK graphics cards infuse the worlds of air and liquid cooling: with the card packing a dedicated cooling fan and then an all-in-one (AIO) closed-loop liquid cooling solution that MSI says is "efficient, silent and requires absolutely no maintenance".

MSI also took the time to reiterate its kick ass GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X and GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X graphics cards, both of which I was a big fan of in my reviews of them not too long ago. But the new MSI RTX 30 series SEA HAWK cards have my attention, and hopefully I get a card to review in the mail soon.

MSI unveils water-cooled GeForce RTX 30 series SEA HAWK graphics cards 03 | TweakTown.com
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

