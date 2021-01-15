All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Palit submits now-postponed GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards to EEC

Palit submits multiple versions of custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards through EEC, even after postponement rumors surface.

Published Fri, Jan 15 2021 7:21 PM CST
NVIDIA might have just "indefinitely postponed" its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, more on that here -- but in the meantime Palit is still preparing custom RTX 3080 Ti cards.

A new listing on the Eurasian Econopmic Commission website teases multiple new SKUs of custom Palit GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards. There is a boat load of different SKUs listed in the EEC listing for custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards.

The list is also joined by custom GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and finally the custom GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards that will make their way out to gamers in the coming months. It seems the RTX 3080 Ti is in a holding pattern right now until NVIDIA can get more GPUs -- AMD is in a same, and even worse position as there are even less custom Radeon RX 6000 series cards available right now.

