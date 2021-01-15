All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sorry, but GPUs are going to be hard to buy until at least April 2021

If you've been waiting to get a new GeForce RTX 30 series or Radeon RX 6000 series card, you'll be waiting a little longer.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jan 15 2021 12:12 AM CST
The GPU shortage situation doesn't look like it's going to change anytime soon, where they're virtually impossible to buy anywhere -- and wherever they are available, they're far more expensive than they were advertised.

Colette Kress, EVP and CFO of NVIDIA explained at the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum Conference: "This demand has remained stronger for longer. Okay? So, supply does remain tight at this time. We expect the overall channel inventories, meaning the inventories that are with our AIC partners as well as in our e-tail and retail channels will likely remain lean throughout Q1. Our overall capacity has not been able to keep up with that overall strong demand that we have seen".

Kress continued: "We've seen in terms of constraints, constraints really from the overall global surge of compute and the overall capacity, capacity that may be necessary for assembly and test and/or sub trades as well. But again, we remain focused on this and working each day to improve our overall supply situation. [...] Our channel inventory is being lean and likely remaining lean though. We'll focus in terms of how to think about that supply for our revenue as we think on Q1".

It's not just NVIDIA but it is AMD as well that is facing graphics card shortages, with companies admitting over the last few days that there is going to be troubling supply for the next few months at the least. AMD told The Verge: "On the plus side, AMD tells The Verge it expects to sell more of its own reference design RX 6800, 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT cards on its own website in the first quarter of 2021 at their sticker prices, which should mean $579, $649 and $999 instead of inflated ones. But AMD is only committing to make them available "to as many gamers as possible," which may not reassure buyers who felt AMD had a paper launch to begin with".

NEWS SOURCES:seekingalpha.com, videocardz.com, theverge.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

