Multi-User accounts and app sharing coming to Quest 2 next month

Oculus just informed its developer community that experimental multi-user account and app sharing support is coming to Quest 2.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Jan 13 2021 9:04 PM CST
Oculus has begun informing developers that it would be rolling out two of the Quest's most highly requested features in February. Soon you'll be able to have multiple users on your Quest 2 and share games between accounts.

Oculus announced on its developer blog that multi-user accounts and app sharing would begin to roll out to Quest 2 owners as early as next month. The initial rollout will come through as an experimental feature update for Quest 2 that owners would need to opt-in for. The update will be available for all Quest owners in a future update.

The developer blog post reveals several details about multi-user accounts, including what developers should expect from the new update. The blog explains that the headset's primary user would have to authorize additional accounts for the headset, and they could invite up to three other users to use the headset. Those users would need to log in with their own Facebook accounts.

Secondary users will have access to their content library, and the primary account holder could opt to share their content with secondary users. Secondary users can't share their content with other users, including the primary account. Accounts that do not use app sharing are free to login to multiple devices at once and play the same game together. Once you enable App Sharing, you lose the ability to sign into the same game with the same account simultaneously.

Oculus also informed developers that App Sharing is not optional for future apps. All forthcoming titles for Rift and Quest must support app-sharing. Developers with existing published content will have until February 12, 2021, to opt-out of App Sharing.

Oculus said the Multi-User and App Sharing features would be available for Quest 2 owners on February 13.

Oculus Quest 2

NEWS SOURCE:developer.oculus.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

