NVIDIA's G-Assist can now download and install its own plugins, all you need to do is ask

NVIDIA has announced that Project G-Assist is now capable of downloading and installing its own plugins; all a user needs to do is ask it.

NVIDIA has announced its first major update to Project G-Assist, the experimental locally run AI assistant that enables RTX GPU owners to tune and alter their PC through voice and text commands.

For those who don't know, G-Assist can be accessed through the NVIDIA app, and on August 19, the latest update for the AI will become available. RTX owners will be able to download the feature and press Alt+G to access the chat window, where they will then be able to instruct G-Assist to carry out certain functions through text or voice commands. For example, G-Assist can run diagnostics on the PC to improve in-game performance. Display charts, frame rates, latency, and GPU temperatures.

NVIDIA intends to expand G-Assist's capabilities and has partnered with mod.io to launch the G-Assist Plug-In Hub, which enables users to easily access G-Assist plug-ins that were created by the community. An example of a community-created plug-in would be OpenRGB, a plug-in designed to enable a user to control all of the RGB lights on their PC.

A user can request G-Assist to download and install these plug-ins directly from the chat window. Prompting G-Assist with questions such as, "What new plug-ins are available?" then requesting follow-up explanations and tips on how to use them can all be done from within the G-Assist chat window, thanks to a mod.io plug-in.

Additionally, if a user is after a plug-in that doesn't exist, G-Assist can help them create it from scratch using the G-Assist Plug-In Builder. Users can create a custom plug-in from scratch using natural language, which can then be directly integrated into G-Assist's tool belt of available plug-ins.