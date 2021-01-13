Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, Series X upgrades may release in Aug/Sept 2021

CD Projekt RED outlines new update and bug fix patch timeline for Cyberpunk 2077, confirming free DLC is on the back burner.

CD Projekt RED reveals a roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 updates and bug fixes that carries into 2021.

CDPR solidifies its commitment to fixing Cyberpunk 2077 with a new year-long roadmap. The company still plans to release two big PS4 and Xbox One optimization patches back-to-back in January and February, along with a host of hotfixes and other updates throughout the year. Based on the spacing on the roadmap, we can guess the free DLC won't release until May, which aligns with out predictions that the content has been delayed so CDPR has enough time to fix Cyberpunk 2077's last-gen game performance.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades may not release until August or September 2021. CD Projekt promises that existing PS4 and Xbox One owners will get free upgrades to next-gen consoles, but they haven't detailed what kind of performance upgrades gamers can expect on PS5/SeriesS/X hardware. Expect better frame rates, faster loading times, reduced glitches, and possibly ray tracing support.

The developer has yet to confirm actual release dates for the free DLC or the next-gen optimization patches.

Here's what CDPR has said: