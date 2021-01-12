All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Razer Project Hazel: full plastic N95 face mask with RGB lighting

Razer goes high-tech with COVID-19 pandemic face masks, with Project Hazel being a full plastic N95 mask with RGB lighting.

Published Tue, Jan 12 2021 2:00 PM CST
Razer is being Razer with its new Project Hazel, a new gaming-infused N95 face mask for the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Razer Project Hazel is a full plastic N95 face mask that features a silicone membrane that makes a seal over the wearers' nose, chin, and jaw. Razer has included removable filters on each side of the mask which also pack some (actually really nice looking) RGB lighting -- you'll stand out in the crowd, that's for sure.

This wouldn't be a Razer face mask without some cool tech, right? That's why Razer has used a built-in microphone and amplifier, which will help others hear you speak instead of being muzzled and muffled behind a traditional face mask.

Razer explains: "The smart mask concept will continue be optimized through rigorous testing and user feedback to ensure safety compliance and maximum comfort and usability. Design improvements will also be ongoing to support the evolving user needs and to deliver value without compromising functionality and performance. Project Hazel will be foundational to Razer's ongoing support and commitment to public health and safety within the community".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

