ASRock's new Z590 Taichi motherboard has 'Lightning Gaming Ports'
ASRock unveils its flagship Z590 Taichi motherboard, allows for flagship Core i9-11900K and super-high-end DDR4-5000+ memory OC.
ASRock is the latest to unveil its new family of Intel 500-series motherboards, led by the flagship ASRock Z590 Taichi motherboard.
Right out of the gate you can see the unique and super-slick design work that ASRock has crafted with the Z590 Taichi motherboard, something it offers "uncompromised performance" with. Inside you've got the very latest USB4 standard with Thunderbolt 4 technology offering 40Gbps of bandwidth.
You've got support for Intel's new 11th Gen Core CPUs with the new 8-core, 16-thread flagship Core i9-11900K processor ripe for the ASRock Z590 Taichi motherboard. For gamers, ASRock promises its Lightning Gaming Ports that "uniquely use custom engineered USB signal lanes to accommodate the latest gaming mice with ultra-high polling rates; whereas traditional USB signal design cannot fully support this high report rate gaming peripheral therefore limits performance".
- Read more: Intel details Core i9-11900K: 8C/16T @ up to 5.3GHz with PCIe 4.0 tech
- Read more: 11th Gen Intel Core vPro announced: the best platform for business
- Read more: Intel 11th Gen H-Series CPUs: 10nm for Ultraportable gaming laptops
- Read more: Intel's new Core i9-11900K benched, beats the Ryzen 9 5900X in gaming
See what I mean... it's a work of art, really. 14-phase power, Lightning Gaming Ports, 8-layer PCB, Killer Ethernet E3100 + Wi-Fi 6E, Killer DoubleShot Pro networking technology, Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 technologies. I mean, you've got it all here.