MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKE, MAG Tomahawk, MPG Gaming Carbon mobos teased

MSI is preparing to launch its new Intel 500 series motherboards, which will be led by the big and bold -- and very beautiful -- MEG Z590 GODLIKE motherboard. Check them out:

MSI will also be detailing its next-gen MAG Z590 Tomahawk Wi-Fi and MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi motherboards, too. The new MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKE motherboard is a gigantic next-gen flagship E-ATX motherboard that will be perfectly coupled with a new Intel 11th Gen Core processor like the Core i9-11900K.

We should see the Z590 GODLIKE motherboard packing 20 (18+1+1) VRM power phases, up from the 18 (16+1+1) on the Z490 series. We will know all about MSI's new motherboards in the coming days at this rate, with Intel announcements right around the corner, too.