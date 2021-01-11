All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKE, MAG Tomahawk, MPG Gaming Carbon mobos teased

MSI is preparing to launch its next-gen MEG Z590 GODLIKE, MAG Tomahawk, MPG Gaming Carbon motherboards for Intel Rocket Lake-S CPU.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 4:22 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI is preparing to launch its new Intel 500 series motherboards, which will be led by the big and bold -- and very beautiful -- MEG Z590 GODLIKE motherboard. Check them out:

MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKE, MAG Tomahawk, MPG Gaming Carbon mobos teased 03 | TweakTown.com

MSI will also be detailing its next-gen MAG Z590 Tomahawk Wi-Fi and MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi motherboards, too. The new MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKE motherboard is a gigantic next-gen flagship E-ATX motherboard that will be perfectly coupled with a new Intel 11th Gen Core processor like the Core i9-11900K.

We should see the Z590 GODLIKE motherboard packing 20 (18+1+1) VRM power phases, up from the 18 (16+1+1) on the Z490 series. We will know all about MSI's new motherboards in the coming days at this rate, with Intel announcements right around the corner, too.

Buy at Amazon

MSI MEG Z490 Unify ATX Gaming Motherboard (MSI MEG Z490 Unify)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.99
$299.99$293.92$292.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2021 at 4:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.