MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKE, MAG Tomahawk, MPG Gaming Carbon mobos teased

MSI is preparing to launch its next-gen MEG Z590 GODLIKE, MAG Tomahawk, MPG Gaming Carbon motherboards for Intel Rocket Lake-S CPU.
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 4:22 AM CST
MSI is preparing to launch its new Intel 500 series motherboards, which will be led by the big and bold -- and very beautiful -- MEG Z590 GODLIKE motherboard. Check them out:
MSI will also be detailing its next-gen MAG Z590 Tomahawk Wi-Fi and MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi motherboards, too. The new MSI MEG Z590 GODLIKE motherboard is a gigantic next-gen flagship E-ATX motherboard that will be perfectly coupled with a new Intel 11th Gen Core processor like the Core i9-11900K.
We should see the Z590 GODLIKE motherboard packing 20 (18+1+1) VRM power phases, up from the 18 (16+1+1) on the Z490 series. We will know all about MSI's new motherboards in the coming days at this rate, with Intel announcements right around the corner, too.
