ASUS Z590 ROG Maximus XIII, TUF, PRIME motherboards teased

ASUS Z590 motherboards teased ahead of launch, with the Maximus XIII, TUF, and PRIME motherboards ready for Intel Rocket Lake-S.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 10 2021 8:24 PM CST
ASUS is preparing a flurry of Z590 motherboards for Intel's upcoming Rocket Lake-S family of processors coming in March 2021, with the flagship ROG MAXIMUS XIII teased in all its Z590 glory.

This is the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL, which the company has designed as an ultra-premium enthusiast motherboard with a pre-installed monoblock. It's a huge motherboard if you haven't noticed, with the MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL coming in the huge E-ATX form factor.

This is the ASUS ROG Maximus III HERO, where we have dual 8-pin EATX12V connectors, so expect this motherboard to have some juicy overclocking on the Rocket Lake-S flagship processor in the Core i9-11900K.

This is the ASUS Prime Z590-A.

This is the ASUS TUF Z590-PLUS WIFI.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

