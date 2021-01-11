Intel 11th Gen H-Series CPUs: 10nm for Ultraportable gaming laptops

Intel's new Core i7-11375H: 4C/8T @ up to 5GHz -- all inside of the next-gen Ultraportable Gaming laptops and it's finally on 10nm.

Intel has just launched new Tiger Lake H35 processors built on the 10nm SuperFin process, aimed at Ultraportable gaming laptops.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Intel Core i7-11375H - which is the TGL-H 35W flagship with a 5.0 GHz boost clock, 4.3 GHz all-core turbo, and 12MB of cache.

Intel Core i7-11370H - which is the non-boosted SKU at 4.8 GHz turbo and 4.3 GHz all-core turbo.

Intel Core i5-11300H - which is a CPU with 4.4 GHz of turbo boost, 4.0 GHz all-core boost, and 8MB of L2 cache.

The company unveiled the new 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs that are capable of boosting up to 5GHz, all at just 35W... and even sometimes hitting 5GHz at under 35W. Intel is promising a 15% single-thread improvement over the previous-gen 10th Gen H series CPUs and a 9% improvement over the 10th Gen U series CPUs.

Intel explained during CES 2021:

"Intel launched a new line of 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors for gaming that extends the 11th Gen mobile family of products and pushes the limits of what's possible for enthusiast-level gaming in laptops as thin as 16 millimeters. Led by the Intel® Core™ i7 Special Edition 4-core processor with up to 5 gigahertz (GHz) Turbo, these H35 processors are specifically targeted for ultraportable gaming".

"They feature new Gen 4 PCIE architecture for connecting to latest discrete graphics and deliver amazingly low latency and immersive game play on the go. At CES, Acer, ASUS, MSI and VAIO announced new systems powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processor for ultraportable gaming, with more than 40 designs from top manufacturing partners launching in the first half of 2021".

"For mobile enthusiasts who want desktop-caliber gaming and creation performance, Intel also announced an 8-core processor that will start shipping later this quarter. This platform is unique in the industry with features that would normally only be found in high-end desktop systems - including up to 5GHz, Gen 4 PCIE x20 architecture for fastest storage and discrete graphics, and Intel® Killer™ Wi-fi 6E (Gig+)".