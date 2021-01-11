All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Intel 11th Gen H-Series CPUs: 10nm for Ultraportable gaming laptops

Intel's new Core i7-11375H: 4C/8T @ up to 5GHz -- all inside of the next-gen Ultraportable Gaming laptops and it's finally on 10nm.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 5:52 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has just launched new Tiger Lake H35 processors built on the 10nm SuperFin process, aimed at Ultraportable gaming laptops.

Intel 11th Gen H-Series CPUs: 10nm for Ultraportable gaming laptops 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES
Intel 11th Gen H-Series CPUs: 10nm for Ultraportable gaming laptops 04 | TweakTown.com
  • Intel Core i7-11375H - which is the TGL-H 35W flagship with a 5.0 GHz boost clock, 4.3 GHz all-core turbo, and 12MB of cache.
  • Intel Core i7-11370H - which is the non-boosted SKU at 4.8 GHz turbo and 4.3 GHz all-core turbo.
  • Intel Core i5-11300H - which is a CPU with 4.4 GHz of turbo boost, 4.0 GHz all-core boost, and 8MB of L2 cache.

The company unveiled the new 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs that are capable of boosting up to 5GHz, all at just 35W... and even sometimes hitting 5GHz at under 35W. Intel is promising a 15% single-thread improvement over the previous-gen 10th Gen H series CPUs and a 9% improvement over the 10th Gen U series CPUs.

Intel 11th Gen H-Series CPUs: 10nm for Ultraportable gaming laptops 05 | TweakTown.com

Intel explained during CES 2021:

"Intel launched a new line of 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors for gaming that extends the 11th Gen mobile family of products and pushes the limits of what's possible for enthusiast-level gaming in laptops as thin as 16 millimeters. Led by the Intel® Core™ i7 Special Edition 4-core processor with up to 5 gigahertz (GHz) Turbo, these H35 processors are specifically targeted for ultraportable gaming".

Intel 11th Gen H-Series CPUs: 10nm for Ultraportable gaming laptops 06 | TweakTown.com
Intel 11th Gen H-Series CPUs: 10nm for Ultraportable gaming laptops 07 | TweakTown.com
Intel 11th Gen H-Series CPUs: 10nm for Ultraportable gaming laptops 08 | TweakTown.com

"They feature new Gen 4 PCIE architecture for connecting to latest discrete graphics and deliver amazingly low latency and immersive game play on the go. At CES, Acer, ASUS, MSI and VAIO announced new systems powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processor for ultraportable gaming, with more than 40 designs from top manufacturing partners launching in the first half of 2021".

"For mobile enthusiasts who want desktop-caliber gaming and creation performance, Intel also announced an 8-core processor that will start shipping later this quarter. This platform is unique in the industry with features that would normally only be found in high-end desktop systems - including up to 5GHz, Gen 4 PCIE x20 architecture for fastest storage and discrete graphics, and Intel® Killer™ Wi-fi 6E (Gig+)".

Intel 11th Gen H-Series CPUs: 10nm for Ultraportable gaming laptops 09 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-10900KF Desktop Processor (BX8070110900KF)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$488.99
$496.91$595.00$569.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2021 at 5:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.