11th Gen Intel Core vPro announced: the best platform for business

Intel has just announced its new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro platform, which the company says offers "an unrivaled business platform delivering the industry's highest performance and world's most comprehensive hardware-based security".

The new 11th Gen Intel vPro processors are built on Intel's new 10nm SuperFin technology, pack built-in Intel Xe graphics and the "world's biggest Wi-Fi improvement in 20 years" with integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E technologies. The company is touting 8x better AI performance, and up to 2.3x faster creation and video editing abilities versus the previous generation.

One of the most important parts of Intel's new 11th Gen Core vPro platform is the Intel Hardware Shield, which the company explains is the "world's most comprehensive security deep in hardware for business and the industry's first silicon-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) threat detection to help stop ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. It is also equipped with Intel Control Flow Enforcement Technology, ground-breaking technology to help shut down an entire class of attacks that long evaded software-only solutions".

