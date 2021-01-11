11th Gen Intel Core vPro announced: the best platform for business
Intel details its new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro platform, delivering an 'unrivaled business platform' with hardware-based security.
Intel has just announced its new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro platform, which the company says offers "an unrivaled business platform delivering the industry's highest performance and world's most comprehensive hardware-based security".
The new 11th Gen Intel vPro processors are built on Intel's new 10nm SuperFin technology, pack built-in Intel Xe graphics and the "world's biggest Wi-Fi improvement in 20 years" with integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E technologies. The company is touting 8x better AI performance, and up to 2.3x faster creation and video editing abilities versus the previous generation.
One of the most important parts of Intel's new 11th Gen Core vPro platform is the Intel Hardware Shield, which the company explains is the "world's most comprehensive security deep in hardware for business and the industry's first silicon-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) threat detection to help stop ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. It is also equipped with Intel Control Flow Enforcement Technology, ground-breaking technology to help shut down an entire class of attacks that long evaded software-only solutions".
The full skinny on the new 11th Gen Intel vPro platform:
- Intel Hardware Shield, providing the world's most comprehensive security deep in hardware for business and the industry's first silicon-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) threat detection to help stop ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. It is also equipped with Intel Control Flow Enforcement Technology, ground-breaking technology to help shut down an entire class of attacks that long evaded software-only solutions.
- Intel 10-nanometer (nm) SuperFin technology, delivering industry-leading performance, Intel Iris Xe graphics and the world's biggest Wi-Fi improvement in 20 years - with integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+) that enables up to six times faster uploads and downloads in the office and nearly three times faster speeds at home versus standard Wi-Fi 5.
- Eight times better AI performance, enabling businesses new compute power to keep pace with the fast-changing software ecosystem, and up to 2.3 times faster creation and video editing compared to the previous generation.
- Up to 23% faster productivity than the competition when using apps like Office 365 and the best business collaboration experience, enabling more than 50% faster office productivity compared to the competition while on a video conference call.