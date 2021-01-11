All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

11th Gen Intel Core vPro announced: the best platform for business

Intel details its new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro platform, delivering an 'unrivaled business platform' with hardware-based security.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 6:04 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has just announced its new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro platform, which the company says offers "an unrivaled business platform delivering the industry's highest performance and world's most comprehensive hardware-based security".

11th Gen Intel Core vPro announced: the best platform for business 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new 11th Gen Intel vPro processors are built on Intel's new 10nm SuperFin technology, pack built-in Intel Xe graphics and the "world's biggest Wi-Fi improvement in 20 years" with integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E technologies. The company is touting 8x better AI performance, and up to 2.3x faster creation and video editing abilities versus the previous generation.

One of the most important parts of Intel's new 11th Gen Core vPro platform is the Intel Hardware Shield, which the company explains is the "world's most comprehensive security deep in hardware for business and the industry's first silicon-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) threat detection to help stop ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. It is also equipped with Intel Control Flow Enforcement Technology, ground-breaking technology to help shut down an entire class of attacks that long evaded software-only solutions".

11th Gen Intel Core vPro announced: the best platform for business 09 | TweakTown.com

The full skinny on the new 11th Gen Intel vPro platform:

  • Intel Hardware Shield, providing the world's most comprehensive security deep in hardware for business and the industry's first silicon-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) threat detection to help stop ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. It is also equipped with Intel Control Flow Enforcement Technology, ground-breaking technology to help shut down an entire class of attacks that long evaded software-only solutions.
  • Intel 10-nanometer (nm) SuperFin technology, delivering industry-leading performance, Intel Iris Xe graphics and the world's biggest Wi-Fi improvement in 20 years - with integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+) that enables up to six times faster uploads and downloads in the office and nearly three times faster speeds at home versus standard Wi-Fi 5.
  • Eight times better AI performance, enabling businesses new compute power to keep pace with the fast-changing software ecosystem, and up to 2.3 times faster creation and video editing compared to the previous generation.
  • Up to 23% faster productivity than the competition when using apps like Office 365 and the best business collaboration experience, enabling more than 50% faster office productivity compared to the competition while on a video conference call.
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-10900K Desktop Processor (BX8070110900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$514.89
$514.89$514.89$584.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2021 at 6:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.