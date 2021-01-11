All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel details Core i9-11900K: 8C/16T @ up to 5.3GHz with PCIe 4.0 tech

Intel says its new Core i9-11900K will debut in Q1 2021, with 'new overclocking features and capabilities', and so much more.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 6:14 PM CST
Can you believe it's nearly here? I feel like the hype of Intel's new Core i9-11900K processor has been going on forever now, but the company has finally detailed the flagship Rocket Lake-S processor in all its tech nerd glory:

Intel is giving us an 8-core, 16-thread CPU with up to 5.3GHz boost CPU clocks, support for up to DDR4-3200 memory, enhanced Intel UHD graphics, "new overclocking features and capabilities", and so much more. That so much more is the most important (at least to me, and many enthusiasts) is that Intel is finally stepping up the PCIe 4.0 plate next to AMD.

Intel will have 20 CPU Gen 4.0 PCIe lanes for super-fast SSDs and new GPUs, as well as the new Intel 500 series chipset coming with the flagship Z590 being the chipset of choice for the Intel Core i9-11900K processor. The new Intel Core i9-11900K is also backwards compatible with the Intel 400 series chipset motherboards, too.

We can expect a hefty 19% improvement in IPC performance, which should ensure that Intel is a gaming CPU champion throughout 2021 -- so it'll be interesting to see what AMD can do to topple Intel's best chip of 2021 in the Core i9-11900K over the next 11 months.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

