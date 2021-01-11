Intel details Core i9-11900K: 8C/16T @ up to 5.3GHz with PCIe 4.0 tech

Intel says its new Core i9-11900K will debut in Q1 2021, with 'new overclocking features and capabilities', and so much more.

Can you believe it's nearly here? I feel like the hype of Intel's new Core i9-11900K processor has been going on forever now, but the company has finally detailed the flagship Rocket Lake-S processor in all its tech nerd glory:

Intel is giving us an 8-core, 16-thread CPU with up to 5.3GHz boost CPU clocks, support for up to DDR4-3200 memory, enhanced Intel UHD graphics, "new overclocking features and capabilities", and so much more. That so much more is the most important (at least to me, and many enthusiasts) is that Intel is finally stepping up the PCIe 4.0 plate next to AMD.

Intel will have 20 CPU Gen 4.0 PCIe lanes for super-fast SSDs and new GPUs, as well as the new Intel 500 series chipset coming with the flagship Z590 being the chipset of choice for the Intel Core i9-11900K processor. The new Intel Core i9-11900K is also backwards compatible with the Intel 400 series chipset motherboards, too.

We can expect a hefty 19% improvement in IPC performance, which should ensure that Intel is a gaming CPU champion throughout 2021 -- so it'll be interesting to see what AMD can do to topple Intel's best chip of 2021 in the Core i9-11900K over the next 11 months.