Polish consumer protection agency is now investigating CD Projekt S.A.

CD Projekt Group is now being investigated by Poland's FTC consumer protections equivalent, and may be fined for Cyberpunk 2077.

Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection has opened a formal investigation into CD Projekt S.A. for Cyberpunk 2077's performance.

Right now CD Projekt is in hot water. Five separate U.S.-based law firms have filed class-action lawsuits against the company for possibly misleading investors. Cyberpunk 2077's poor PS4 and Xbox One performance has caused massive controversy, and shares have dropped 33% since the game's release. Now Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, the country's FTC-equivalent consumer protection agency, is now scrutinizing the company.

The news comes from Polish newspaper Dziennik.pl, who contacted the regulatory body and confirmed key details about the investigation. The office has contacted CD Projekt to see what steps it's taking to fix Cyberpunk 2077 for consumers, based on the responses, it will determine whether or not the company should be punished.

CDPR could face a fine of up to 10% its yearly earnings for Cyberpunk 2077's lower-end performance on last-gen hardware. For reference, CD Projekt Group has earned $150.24 million in revenues in 2019. So far in 2020, CDP has made $125.87 million in revenues, and is set to break new records thanks to Cyberpunk 2077's strong sales.

"We approach the entrepreneur to explain the problems with the game and the actions he has taken. We will check how the manufacturer is working on introducing corrections or solving difficulties that prevent the game from playing on different consoles, but also how it intends to act in relation to people who have submitted complaints and are dissatisfied with the purchase due to the inability to play the game on their equipment despite the manufacturer's earlier assurances," the branch's PR spokesperson Małgorzata Cieloch told the newspaper.