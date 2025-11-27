Cyberpunk 2 leadership established by CD Projekt, Boston team to expand to 160 devs by 2027

CD Projekt has established a core leadership team at its Boston studio to helm Cyberpunk 2's development
The latest results for CD Projekt RED's Q3 period give a quick update on Cyberpunk 2, the upcoming sequel to the best-selling Cyberpunk 2077. Company co-CEO Michal Nowakowski confirms that Cyberpunk 2's foundational senior leadership team is now in place at its Boston group, with 80 developers currently at the studio.
The Boston-centric Cyberpunk 2 team will continue to grow throughout the next two years and more developers from other groups will start attaching themselves to the sequel, including those from the Canadian and Polish subsidiaries.
CD Projekt confirms that there are currently 135 people working on Cyberpunk 2 across all disciplines, with around 300+ developers expected by the end of 2027.
Nowakowski explains in the Q3 results transcript:
Currently, the Boston-based part of the Cyberpunk 2 team consists of over 80 members, with more than 90% of them holding Senior-level positions. Having accomplished our goal of building a strong leadership team at its core, we are now shifting to hiring more mid-entry level roles to carry on with pre-production works. We plan to expand the Boston-based Cyberpunk team as the project progresses, and double it in the next two years.
We also intend to shift the split between the Boston-based team and the teams in Vancouver and Warsaw to around 50% in the coming years, as the Canadian and Polish team will be steadily growing in size as well.
Establishing the Boston-based Cyberpunk 2 enabled us to carry on with the development of two separate big triple A games at the same time. Despite introducing some geographical and operational complexity, it brought in a wealth of multi-layered experience, skills, and backgrounds. We strongly believe that this investment will pay off in the future, bringing the next Cyberpunk experience to a new level.