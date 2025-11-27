Cyberpunk 2 leadership established by CD Projekt, Boston team to expand to 160 devs by 2027

CD Projekt is making big strides in Cyberpunk 2's pre-production as the company establishes critical leadership, with plans to hire more devs thru 2027.

TL;DR: CD Projekt has formed a senior leadership team at its Boston studio to lead Cyberpunk 2's development, currently employing 135 developers across locations. The team plans to grow to over 300 by 2027, balancing efforts between Boston, Vancouver, and Warsaw to enhance the next-generation Cyberpunk experience.

CD Projekt has established a core leadership team at its Boston studio to helm Cyberpunk 2's development

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The latest results for CD Projekt RED's Q3 period give a quick update on Cyberpunk 2, the upcoming sequel to the best-selling Cyberpunk 2077. Company co-CEO Michal Nowakowski confirms that Cyberpunk 2's foundational senior leadership team is now in place at its Boston group, with 80 developers currently at the studio.

Trending Trending Now: eXoWin9x lets you play over 650 Windows 95 and Windows 98 games from a single 262GB launcher

The Boston-centric Cyberpunk 2 team will continue to grow throughout the next two years and more developers from other groups will start attaching themselves to the sequel, including those from the Canadian and Polish subsidiaries.

3

CD Projekt confirms that there are currently 135 people working on Cyberpunk 2 across all disciplines, with around 300+ developers expected by the end of 2027.

Nowakowski explains in the Q3 results transcript: