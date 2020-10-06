NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Intel's next-gen Rocket Lake-S drops in March 2021, will fight Zen 3

Intel's next-gen Rocket Lake-S series rumored for March 2021, could be unveiled at CES 2021 in January -- will battle AMD Zen 3.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 6 2020 9:31 PM CDT
We're less than 48 hours away from AMD unveiling it's next-gen Zen 3 CPU architecture and next-gen Ryzen processors, with some new leaks on Intel's next-gen Rocket Lake-S series emerging.

Intel's new Rocket Lake-S looks to be interesting as it will be compatible with existing 400-series motherboards (LGA1200). But we are to expect Intel and its motherboard partners to unveil a new generation of 500-series motherboards, where the flagship Z590 chipset should debut with the new 11th Gen Core CPUs.

The original plan was for the latest 14nm+++++++ chips to be launched somewhere around December 2020 to January 2021, but now we're expecting a reveal at CES 2021 and launch in March 2021 according to the latest from VideoCardz.

An interesting twist here is that the flagship Rocket Lake-S processor would be an 8-core/16-thread CPU, which is a bit weird as the current flagship Core i9-10900K processor is a 10-core/20-thread CPU. We should expect more details on Rocket Lake-S over the coming months, while Zen 3 debuts in 48 hours.

Read more: AMD's rumored Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5900X is a 12-core/24-thread CPU at up to 5GHz at 150W TDP. You can read all about that right here.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

