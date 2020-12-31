All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i9-11900K appears again in new CPU-Z benchmarks

Intel's new Core i9-11900K is showing some impressive IPC gains in leaked CPU-Z benchmarks, beating AMD's best Ryzen 9 5950X.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 31 2020 9:07 PM CST
Intel is getting closer and closer to the big Rocket Lake-S unleashing in March 2021 with some new leaked benchmarks on Intel's upcoming flagship Core i9-11900K that sees it boasting some impressive gains in IPC performance.

Intel Core i9-11900K appears again in new CPU-Z benchmarks 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The purported Core i9-11900K processor is run through the CPU-Z single-threaded benchmark with a score of 695.4 points, a massive 19% improvement over the Core i9-10900K -- showing the great IPC improvements. In the same single-threaded CPU-Z benchmark the Core i9-11900K is 3% faster than AMD's best Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X processor.

But in multi-threaded tests AMD still kills with the Ryzen 9 5950X pumping away at 90% faster than the new Core i9-11900K that isn't even out yet.

Intel Core i9-11900K appears again in new CPU-Z benchmarks 05 | TweakTown.com
Intel Core i9-11900K appears again in new CPU-Z benchmarks 06 | TweakTown.com

We should see Intel announce and hopefully detail its new 11th Gen Core series at CES 2021 which is right around the corner, while the CPUs themselves -- including the Core i9-11900K flagship chip we are talking about today -- will be released in late March or early April 2021.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

