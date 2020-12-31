Intel Core i9-11900K appears again in new CPU-Z benchmarks

Intel is getting closer and closer to the big Rocket Lake-S unleashing in March 2021 with some new leaked benchmarks on Intel's upcoming flagship Core i9-11900K that sees it boasting some impressive gains in IPC performance.

The purported Core i9-11900K processor is run through the CPU-Z single-threaded benchmark with a score of 695.4 points, a massive 19% improvement over the Core i9-10900K -- showing the great IPC improvements. In the same single-threaded CPU-Z benchmark the Core i9-11900K is 3% faster than AMD's best Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X processor.

But in multi-threaded tests AMD still kills with the Ryzen 9 5950X pumping away at 90% faster than the new Core i9-11900K that isn't even out yet.

We should see Intel announce and hopefully detail its new 11th Gen Core series at CES 2021 which is right around the corner, while the CPUs themselves -- including the Core i9-11900K flagship chip we are talking about today -- will be released in late March or early April 2021.