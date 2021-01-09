All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Acer Predator XB273U NX: 27-inch 1440p 275Hz (!!!) IPS for $1100

Acer's new beast Predator XB273U NX costs $1100 and packs 27-inch 2560 x 1440 resolution with super-insane 275Hz refresh rate.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jan 9 2021 11:39 PM CST
Acer has lots to share at CES 2021 when it comes to new gaming monitors for the year, with the company unveiling its new Predator XB273U NX gaming monitor that packs a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 IPS panel using their in-house Agile Splendor IPS technology, and a blistering 275Hz refresh rate and super-low 0.5ms response time.

Uhhh, yeah... that's pretty damn good. 1440p + IPS + 275Hz + 0.5ms response time? Yes, yes, yes.

Acer will be selling its Predator XB273U NX for $1100 and will debut in May, alongside the 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz bigger brother in the Predator XB323QK NV.

I don't think you're going to get 275FPS+ at 1440p on even AMD's latest AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Radeon RX 6900, or even NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. That's a hard thing for the very best GPUs, but if you were playing Fortnite, Apex Legends, Overwatch, League of Legends, CS:GO, Rocket League and others -- this shouldn't be a problem at all.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

