Acer Predator XB323QK NV: 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz with HDMI 2.1 for $1200

Acer's new 31.5-inch Predator XB323QK NX is ready for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles: HDMI 2.1 with 4K 144Hzh support.

Acer has just revealed some new Predator gaming monitors, with the flagship XB323QK NV packing a larger 31.5-inch 4K panel with a super-fast 4K refresh rate.

The 31.5-inch 4K panel @ 144Hz is great for high-end PC gamers with new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards -- since it is a G-SYNC compatible gaming monitor -- but for the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, too. They both support 4K and up to 120Hz refresh rates, all through HDMI 2.1 which the Acer XB323QK NV has.

Acer is using its own Agile Splendor IPS monitor technology for the Predator XB323QK NV, offering VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. The monitor will be available in the US and EMEA markets in May 2021, and a little earlier in China where the Predator XB323QK NV will debut in March 2021.

We're looking at a cost of around $1200 for the Acer Predator XB323QK.