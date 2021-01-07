All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This new laptop rocks an AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU + GeForce RTX 3080 GPU

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 7 2021 8:25 PM CST
You've probably never heard of Mechrevo, but they're working on a kick ass new high-end gaming laptop that rocks a next-gen AMD Ryzen 9 5900H processor and unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile GPU.

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900H processor inside is an 8-core, 16-thread CPU with a base CPU clock of 3.3GHz and boost CPU clock of up to 4.65GHz. There's also a higher-end Ryzen 9 5900HX processor (high-power), Ryzen 9 5900HS (low-power) and another version in the Ryzen 9 5980HX.

Inside, Mechrevo will be pumping in at least 32GB of DDR4-3200MHz, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 17.3-inch 2560 x 1440 display -- but we don't know the refresh rate of the panel just yet, but I'd be surprised to hear it's not a 144Hz refresh rate.

This new laptop rocks an AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU + GeForce RTX 3080 GPU 03 | TweakTown.comThis new laptop rocks an AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU + GeForce RTX 3080 GPU 06 | TweakTown.com
This new laptop rocks an AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU + GeForce RTX 3080 GPU 04 | TweakTown.comThis new laptop rocks an AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU + GeForce RTX 3080 GPU 05 | TweakTown.com

We have some benchmarks to go through here.

This new laptop rocks an AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU + GeForce RTX 3080 GPU 08 | TweakTown.comThis new laptop rocks an AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU + GeForce RTX 3080 GPU 09 | TweakTown.com

Some extensive cooling technology deployed on the back of the gaming laptop, gotta keep that Zen 3 and Ampere chip goodness nice and cool.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

