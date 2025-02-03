AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D gaming laptop with RTX 5090 Laptop GPU now up for pre-order in Europe

AMD's new flagship mobile Ryzen 9 9955HX3D available for pre-order inside of new gaming laptops in Europe, packs NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

AMD's Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor, featuring 16 cores and 128MB L3 cache, is available for pre-order in Europe, paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. Dream Machines offers these in gaming laptops with innovative cooling systems. The new GPUs are expected to ship in March, with prices starting at 2526 EUR.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9955HX3D laptop processor has found its way into early pre-orders in Europe, packing NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory.

Polish-based laptop retailer Dream Machines has multiple new AMD Ryzen 9000 HX series "Fire Range" processors ready inside of next-gen gaming laptops, but with no ETA on the new Fire Range CPUs, we could be waiting a few weeks... or even a few months. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs are expected to ship in March, so we still have a few weeks to wait at the earliest.

AMD has a few different Fire Range CPUs up its sleeve, with the flagship Ryzen 9 9955HX3D with 16 cores, 32 threads at up to 5.4GHz, and a delicious 128MB of L3 cache. The Ryzen 9 9955HX (without X3D cache) has the same 16C/32T @ 5.4GHz but because it doesn't have X3D cache the 9955HX has only 64MB of L3 cache., while the Ryzen 9 9855HX features 12 cores and 24 threads at up to 5.2GHz with 64MB of cache.

As for pricing, Dream Machines has the cheapest new Fire Range CPU-powered gaming laptop coming in at 2526 EUR packing the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D + RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU. At the high-end range of the spectrum, we have the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D + RTX 5090 Laptop GPU for 3860 EUR. Can't wait to get some 9955HX3D + RTX 5090 Laptop GPUs in for some testing in the months ahead, that's for sure.

Dream Machines' new high-end gaming laptop features its innovative Dream Waterfall cooling system, an external cooler that radically reduces CPU and GPU temperatures, it's quieter, and provides gamers with more performance. It can be set connected and disconnected even faster thanks to its new magnetic self-cleaning connectors, reducing up to 15C in temperatures, ensuring quiet operation under gaming loads.