CPU-Z gets support for AMD's new Ryzen 9000HX 'Fire Range' CPUs, including new Ryzen 9 9950HX3D

CPU-Z updated to support AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000HX range of CPUs, including the new Ryzen 9 9950HX3D, 9950HX, and 9850HX processors.

TL;DR: CPU-Z has been updated to support AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" processors and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs. The update reveals new AMD SKUs, including Ryzen 9 9955HX3D and 9950HX3D. It also fixes benchmark graph scaling issues. CPU-Z has been updated to support AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" processors and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs. The update reveals new AMD SKUs, including Ryzen 9 9955HX3D and 9950HX3D. It also fixes benchmark graph scaling issues.

CPU-Z has been updated to support AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" processors, the company's new high-end laptop GPUs based on the Zen 5 architecture. You can download the new version of CPU-Z right here.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The developers of CPU-Z released a new version on February 8 reveals that AMD is working on more SKUs than we thought, with the introduction of the new Ryzen 9 9950HX3D, Ryzen 9 9950HX, and Ryzen 9 9850HX processors. Not only that, but the new CPU-Z software also now officially supports NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards.

In full, we can expect from the AMD Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" CPUs:

Ryzen 9 9955HX3D (16C/32T @ 5.4GHz + 128MB L3 cache)

Ryzen 9 9955HX (16C/32T @ 5.4GHz + 64MB L3 cache)

Ryzen 9 9950HX3D (16C/32T @ unknown + 128MB L3 cache)

Ryzen 9 9950HX (16C/32T @ unknown + 64MB L3 cache)

Ryzen 9 9855HX (12C/24T @ 5.2GHz + 64MB L3 cache)

Ryzen 9 9850HX (12C/24T @ unknown + 64MB L3 cache)

NVIDIA's new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards are now officially supported under CPU-Z, which now provides basic data for graphics cards installed into your PC.

CPU-Z update includes: