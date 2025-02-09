CPU-Z gets support for AMD's new Ryzen 9000HX 'Fire Range' CPUs, including new Ryzen 9 9950HX3D

CPU-Z has been updated to support AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" processors, the company's new high-end laptop GPUs based on the Zen 5 architecture. You can download the new version of CPU-Z right here.
The developers of CPU-Z released a new version on February 8 reveals that AMD is working on more SKUs than we thought, with the introduction of the new Ryzen 9 9950HX3D, Ryzen 9 9950HX, and Ryzen 9 9850HX processors. Not only that, but the new CPU-Z software also now officially supports NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards.
In full, we can expect from the AMD Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" CPUs:
- Ryzen 9 9955HX3D (16C/32T @ 5.4GHz + 128MB L3 cache)
- Ryzen 9 9955HX (16C/32T @ 5.4GHz + 64MB L3 cache)
- Ryzen 9 9950HX3D (16C/32T @ unknown + 128MB L3 cache)
- Ryzen 9 9950HX (16C/32T @ unknown + 64MB L3 cache)
- Ryzen 9 9855HX (12C/24T @ 5.2GHz + 64MB L3 cache)
- Ryzen 9 9850HX (12C/24T @ unknown + 64MB L3 cache)
NVIDIA's new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards are now officially supported under CPU-Z, which now provides basic data for graphics cards installed into your PC.
- Read more: AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D laptop with RTX 5090 Laptop GPU up for pre-order
- Read more: Machenike Sugon 16 Pro: fastest gaming laptop with Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
CPU-Z update includes:
- NVIDIA RTX 5090 & 5080 GPUs.
- AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, 9955HX, 9950HX3D, 9950HX, 9850HX, 9845HX (Fire Range).
- Fixed benchmark graphs scaling.