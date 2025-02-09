All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

CPU-Z gets support for AMD's new Ryzen 9000HX 'Fire Range' CPUs, including new Ryzen 9 9950HX3D

CPU-Z updated to support AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000HX range of CPUs, including the new Ryzen 9 9950HX3D, 9950HX, and 9850HX processors.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: CPU-Z has been updated to support AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" processors and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs. The update reveals new AMD SKUs, including Ryzen 9 9955HX3D and 9950HX3D. It also fixes benchmark graph scaling issues.

CPU-Z has been updated to support AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" processors, the company's new high-end laptop GPUs based on the Zen 5 architecture. You can download the new version of CPU-Z right here.

CPU-Z gets support for AMD's new Ryzen 9000HX 'Fire Range' CPUs, including new Ryzen 9 9950HX3D 43
2

The developers of CPU-Z released a new version on February 8 reveals that AMD is working on more SKUs than we thought, with the introduction of the new Ryzen 9 9950HX3D, Ryzen 9 9950HX, and Ryzen 9 9850HX processors. Not only that, but the new CPU-Z software also now officially supports NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards.

In full, we can expect from the AMD Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" CPUs:

  • Ryzen 9 9955HX3D (16C/32T @ 5.4GHz + 128MB L3 cache)
  • Ryzen 9 9955HX (16C/32T @ 5.4GHz + 64MB L3 cache)
  • Ryzen 9 9950HX3D (16C/32T @ unknown + 128MB L3 cache)
  • Ryzen 9 9950HX (16C/32T @ unknown + 64MB L3 cache)
  • Ryzen 9 9855HX (12C/24T @ 5.2GHz + 64MB L3 cache)
  • Ryzen 9 9850HX (12C/24T @ unknown + 64MB L3 cache)

NVIDIA's new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards are now officially supported under CPU-Z, which now provides basic data for graphics cards installed into your PC.

CPU-Z update includes:

  • NVIDIA RTX 5090 & 5080 GPUs.
  • AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, 9955HX, 9950HX3D, 9950HX, 9850HX, 9845HX (Fire Range).
  • Fixed benchmark graphs scaling.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

