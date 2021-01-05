All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus in 4TB caught breaking 7GB/sec in the wild

Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus in the deliciously huge 4TB capacity goes through some exclusive TweakTown testing... 7GB/sec easy.

Tue, Jan 5 2021
World exclusive: Sabrent has some of the very best NVMe SSDs on the market, with its new flagship Rocket 4 Plus SSD -- available in 1TB and 2TB so far... but now we have some exclusive benchmarks on the 4TB Rocket 4 Plus SSD.

The new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 4TB SSD has been tested by TweakTown under a couple of our usual benchmark runs, including CrystalDiskMark that sees the new Rocket 4 Plus 4TB SSD pumping away at 7171MB/sec (7.1GB/sec) sequential reads and a huge 6893MB/sec (6.9GB/sec) sequential writes.

This makes the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 4TB SSD one of the fastest SSDs in the world, an incredible feat. The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 2TB SSD for example, in our Storage God, Jon Coulter's review, pumps away at 7115MB/sec (7.1GB/sec) reads and 6597MB/sec (6.6GB/sec) writes. Great, but not quite the lofty heights that the new 4TB model is capable of.

Some more benchmarks for your nerd-out pleasure.

