Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Review

Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus comes in a 1TB capacity and it is more affordable than anything else at 1TB that is serving up 7,000 MB/s.

Introduction & Drive Details

Having tested Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus at the 2TB capacity point, we already know that the 1TB model, although slightly slower, will be among the best performing SSDs ever made. The 1TB model offers the same 7,000 MB/s sequential read performance that its more capacious sibling offers but drops down from 6,600 MB/s sequential write to 5,300 MB/s. Additionally, there is some drop in max random performance.

These performance drops by capacity point are something we believe will not be noticeable by the end-user except in rare corner case use scenarios. We also find it interesting that with Phison E18 powered SSDs, the performance drop from 2TB to 1TB is the exact opposite of what we saw with Phison E16 powered TLC SSDs, where the 1TB models were faster than the 2TB models.

Performance and pricing aside, the 1TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus just might be the better option for some consumers since it is a single-sided design. Single-sided means that all the surface mounted components are located on one side of the drive's PCB, making it significantly slimmer than the 2TB model. Thinness becomes especially important when looking to upgrade a modern laptop computer, where space can be so constrained that only a single-sided SSD will fit properly.

Blazing fast, single-sided, and bargain pricing sound great to us. Now let's see what the actual numbers look like.

Drive Details

Aside from its most desirable single-sided form factor, the Rocket 4 Plus is an attractive copper themed SSD. Sabrent employs a copper heat spreader label on the component side of the SSD, and of course, the drive ships in the best packaging in the business.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM & Anvils

CrystalDiskMark

Random performance at low queue depths is essentially the same as the 2TB Rocket 4 Plus, which indicates that it will have quite similar workload and gaming performance to that of its higher capacity sibling. Sequential read performance is spot on with factory specs, and sequential write is right in there as well.

Anvil's Storage Utilities

ASU is one of the best synthetic tests to measure overall performance, and as we can see, the 1TB Rocket 4 Plus can deliver an astonishing 25K. Only the WD Black and Sabrent's own 2TB Rocket 4 Plus can deliver a bit more.

Phison's E18 controller delivers overwhelming write performance as demonstrated by 1.24 million IOPS at QD64. This is the second-highest max write performance we've ever seen, only exceeded by Sabrent's own 2TB Rocket 4 Plus.

Synthetic Benchmarks: AS SSD & ATTO

AS SSD

AS SSD further demonstrates the write prowess of Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus. The 1TB model we have on the bench today delivers the second highest write score we've seen to date, only exceeded by its higher capacity sibling.

ATTO

We want to see full performance at 128K transfers and 40 MB/s at 512B transfers. The Rocket 4 Plus delivers both. Looking at read throughput at 128K, we can see that Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus can ramp up performance much faster than Samsung's 980 Pro or WD's Black SN850 under the right conditions, which in this case involves compressible data.

Real-World Testing: Transfer Rates & Gaming

Transfer Rates

As we move into real-world testing, the 1TB Rocket 4 Plus just edges out its larger sibling and delivers the second-best performance we've witnessed when transferring our very hard to swallow 100GB data block.

The 1TB Rocket 4 Plus can serve data to the host at an amazing rate, which is part of the reason it is among the fastest SSDs ever made.

Game Level Loading

The 1TB Rocket 4 Plus is almost as fast at gaming as the 2TB model, and that's plenty fast enough to be considered a top gaming SSD.

Real-World Testing: PCMark 10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them.

The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with user experience. Of the two tests, we feel that the Quick System Drive Test most accurately replicates a typical user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

If you need high throughput and excellent heavy workload performance, then Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus will do the job nicely. Especially when you consider it has one of the highest TBW ratings for any SSD capable of delivering 7,000 MB/s throughput.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

Light workloads are more heavily dependent on random read performance, which is why we see the 1TB model drop a bit behind the Phison E16 powered Firecuda. Nevertheless, it is still a stout performer that will deliver an excellent user experience.

Final Thoughts

7,000 MB/s throughput has become the new standard for performance-oriented Gen4 SSDs, and that's exactly what Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus 1TB is serving up at the lowest cost we've seen to date for a 1TB class SSD. Like all Sabrent SSD's, the drive comes with all that free and valuable complimentary software that users have come to expect from Sabrent.

We love the fact that the 1TB Rocket 4 Plus is a single-sided design as it will be able to go places where a double-sided SSD cannot. The drive is attractive looking and, as always, features an effective heat spreader copper label that can complement the effectiveness of your motherboard's built-in M.2 heat sinks.

In terms of overall user experience, the 1TB Rocket 4 Plus ranks exactly in the middle of our new Gen4 based user experience index.

A quick review of our test results reveals that Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus at the 1TB capacity point, although not quite as fast as its 2TB sibling, will deliver the goods where it matters just as well. Prosumers with write-intensive workloads should take this drive into serious consideration. It provides overwhelming write performance of up to 1.24 million IOPS, as demonstrated by our ASU max IOPS results.

Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus 1TB can deliver 7,000 MB/s throughput and 1.2 million IOPS and do so for the lowest price we've seen to date, making it worthy of TweakTown's highest award.

Pros

Single Sided

Gaming

Free Software

1,240,000 IOPS/7,000 MB/s

