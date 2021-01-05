All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mobile gaming made $79.5 billion in 2020, 71% of total app revenues

Mobile gaming made an incredible $79.5 billion in 2020 on both Google Play and the App Store, made up 71% of yearly app revenues.

Published Tue, Jan 5 2021 4:17 PM CST
Mobile gaming continues its dominance over the industry with nearly $80 billion earned in 2020 alone.

Mobile gaming generated an incredible $79.5 billion in 2020, a new all-time historic record for the market. A new report from analyst firm Sensor Tower highlights the sizable spike in earnings, which were up 26% year-over-year. As Epic Games noted in its recent antitrust case against Apple, App Store users spend significantly more on games than Android users; gamers spent $47.6 billion on games via the App Store, and Android gamers spent $31.9 billion on Google Play monetization and pay-to-play mobile titles.

As previously reported, PUGB Mobile dominated the charts with $2.6 billion in worldwide earnings. Tencent's Arena of Valor/Honor of Kings took the top spot on the iOS platform and pulled in 47% more revenues, or $2.5 billion, in 2020.

Sensor Tower notes that total mobile app revenues hit a new high of $111 billion, of which mobile gaming made up 71%. The lion's share of these earnings are from in-game microtransactions in free-to-play titles available worldwide.

NEWS SOURCE:sensortower.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

