Monopoly Go! has made $3 billion in little over a year

Hasbro announces mobile megahit Monopoly Go! has made over $3 billion in revenue in just 14 months of availability on the smartphone gaming market.

Monopoly Go! remains one of the best-earning mobile games available today with over $3 billion revenues since release, Hasbro today announced.

Hasbro and Scopely are making tons of cash from Monopoly Go!, the free-to-play sensation that has quickly become one of the quickest-earning new mobile games. In a recent Q2 earnings report, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said that Monopoly Go! has made in excess of $3 billion in total in lifetime revenues, up an incredible $1 billion since last quarter.

In just 14 months, this single mobile game has made nearly half as much money as Electronic Arts' entire business throughout FY24 ($7.1 billion).

"Licensing was another standout in the quarter. Momentum in Monopoly Go! from our partners at Scopely continued in Q2, accelerating our revenue recognition beyond the minimum guarantees and driving healthy upside to both revenue and operating profit," the Hasbro CEO told investors.

"Since launch, the game has grossed over $3 billion in revenue, making Hasbro the top licensor of video games over the past year according to Aldora. The team continues to have an active pipeline of licensing opportunities across PC, console, mobile and casino, leveraging our rich IP."

Thanks to the strength of Monopoly Go!, Hasbro has raised its revenue guidance for the full 2024 earnings year, with an adjusted -1 to -3% revenue decline for the digital gaming segment. The operating profit margin for digital gaming is expected to be around 42%, which is quite high for a video games division at any company, let alone Hasbro.

