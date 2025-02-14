All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Xbox Series generation helped make $80.8 billion for Microsoft

Microsoft has generated over $80 billion so far throughout the Xbox Series console generation, including game sales and subscriptions across all platforms.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Xbox ecosystem has generated over $80 billion for Microsoft in the five fiscal years since the Xbox Series consoles released.

The entirety of the Xbox ecosystem has generated over $80 billion for Microsoft throughout the Xbox Series console generation.

Microsoft has made over $80.8 billion in revenue across the last five fiscal years since the Xbox Series was introduced. The number is based on indirect estimates gleaned from Microsoft's financials and includes the totality of the Xbox brand. Revenues made from game sales and subscriptions across all platforms are part of the grand sum, including things like Battle.net microtransactions, World of Warcraft and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, and of course game sales made on competing stores like the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, and Steam.

Over the past five fiscal years, Xbox's wide-spanning platform generated $80.8 billion in total revenues. Microsoft splits Xbox revenue into two parts: Hardware, which includes Xbox console sales and accessories, and Content and Services, which is game sales, subscriptions, microtransactions, etc.

Microsoft made $66.13 billion from Content and Services, or 81% of total revenues. Hardware, which is sold at a loss, made $14.61 billion in the same period and accounted for 19% of total cumulative revenues.

We can get a bit more technical with the data, too. Remember that the Xbox Series X/S duo launched in November 2020, so that's Q2FY21. To get a better, more informed picture on how much Microsoft made throughout the Xbox Series generation, we can just subtract Q1FY21 data from the total year FY21 numbers because the Xbox Series consoles didn't exist at the time.

Given that adjustment, the breakdown looks like this:

  • Content & Services - $63.31 billion (82%)
  • Hardware - $14.34 billion (18%)
  • Cumulative total - $77.71 billion
It's difficult to add more context to these figures because Microsoft withholds key information from investors and analysts, but that hasn't stopped many firms from creating their own Xbox hardware shipment estimates.

One number cruncher has laid out a compelling case as to why Xbox Series gen 9 console shipments could be as high as 35.9 million.

AMD has confirmed that over 100 million Gen 9 consoles have been shipped worldwide as of December 2024, and Sony has also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 has reached 75 million global shipments.

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

