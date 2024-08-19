Gaming to earn $187.7 billion in 2024, up 2% over last year

Worldwide video games market is expected to earn $187.7 billion in 2024, up 2% year-over-year, with gaming console segment earnings dropping slightly.

Newzoo's latest market report lays out revenue predictions for 2024, showing that things aren't necessarily dire for the interactive entertainment industry.

Newzoo has just published its 2024 Global Games Market Report laying out estimates for how much money the games industry will make throughout 2024. According to the data, the analyst firm expects that gaming will generate $187.7 billion in total revenues throughout the year, up 2.1% year-over-year.

This growth is driven primarily by mobile with $92.6 billion (49% of earnings), console with $51.9 billion (28% of earnings), and PC in third place with $43.2 billion (23% of total 2024 revenues). Console gaming is the only segment among the three that is not expected to grow in 2024 and is projected to drop by around 1% from last year.

It should be noted that the data does not include advertising revenues, hardware and peripheral sales, and earnings from regulating gambling games.

Newzoo explains the data breakdown in their free market report: