This retailer is making custom PS5 consoles that look like PS2s

SUP3R5 is making custom PlayStation 5 consoles stylized with a PlayStation 2 color scheme and design, but you'll have to act fast to get one.

We've seen gamers create their own custom PlayStation 5 models by simply adding a paintjob to the detachable sides. Now an online retailer is selling a batch of PS5 consoles made to look like Sony's old-school 2000s titan, complete with some nice black DualSense controllers.

The new consoles are being made by SUP3R5 and will cost a hefty $649, which is roughly $115 over the standard MSRP after taxes. Outside of the black paintjob, a smaller colorful PlayStation logo, and a purple badge on the side, there doesn't seem to be much difference between the custom model and the base PS5. The site is also selling a black DualSense for $99, but these look much better with stylized face buttons along with the black paintjob. Sadly, this customization voids the DualSense's warranty.

There will only be 304 units available--a number that pays tribute to the PS2's original March 4, 2000 launch date.

"Our Retro Inspired PlayStation 5 Consoles begin life as a new PlayStation 5. The SUP3R5 team carefully applies the retro inspired design to each unit by hand, a tedious process that is performed with the utmost attention to detail and quality. The entire process is performed gloved and with necessary safety precautions, leaving your console, controller, and accessories untouched by human hands," reads the product description.

Pre-orders are set to begin on January 8, 2021, so keep an eye on the website for more details.