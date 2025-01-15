GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce GPU listed early for over $1700

TL;DR: GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce graphics card is listed by a Finnish retailer for over $1700, including 20% VAT. The RTX 5080 series includes various models, with prices starting at €1229 ($1258) and reaching €1669 ($1708) for the flagship model. Prices drop significantly without VAT. GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce graphics card is listed by a Finnish retailer for over $1700, including 20% VAT. The RTX 5080 series includes various models, with prices starting at €1229 ($1258) and reaching €1669 ($1708) for the flagship model. Prices drop significantly without VAT.

GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce graphics card has been listed early by a Finnish retailer, costing over $1700.

The new RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce is the flagship custom RTX 5080 from GIGABYTE on the retailer's list, with Finnish retailer ProShop, preparing PC gamers with early GeForce RTX 5080 listings. GIGABYTE's upcoming GeForce RTX 5080 WindForce 3 OC graphics card starts at €1229 or US$1258, which includes 20% VAT.

NVIDIA has an MSRP for the GeForce RTX 5080 in the EU region, and without that 20% VAT, the price of the custom RTX 5080 will fall to around $1000. GIGABYTE has higher-end custom RTX 5080s like the Gaming OC, AERO OC, and AORUS branded cards that are more expensive again.

The flagship RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce comes in at €1669 or US$1708 with 20% VAT (or $1423 without VAT).

If you wanted an even high-end custom RTX 5080 from GIGABYTE, there's the GeForce RTX 5080 Xtreme Warerforce WB edition, which costs €1639 for enthusiasts who have custom-loop water-cooling inside of their PC, and didn't want to spring for the much more expensive GeForce RTX 5090.