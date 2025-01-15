All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce GPU listed early for over $1700

GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce listed at Finnish retailer early: custom Blackwell RTX 5080 costs $1700+ in the EU.

GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce GPU listed early for over $1700
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce graphics card is listed by a Finnish retailer for over $1700, including 20% VAT. The RTX 5080 series includes various models, with prices starting at €1229 ($1258) and reaching €1669 ($1708) for the flagship model. Prices drop significantly without VAT.

GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce graphics card has been listed early by a Finnish retailer, costing over $1700.

GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce GPU listed early for over $1700 112
3

The new RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce is the flagship custom RTX 5080 from GIGABYTE on the retailer's list, with Finnish retailer ProShop, preparing PC gamers with early GeForce RTX 5080 listings. GIGABYTE's upcoming GeForce RTX 5080 WindForce 3 OC graphics card starts at €1229 or US$1258, which includes 20% VAT.

NVIDIA has an MSRP for the GeForce RTX 5080 in the EU region, and without that 20% VAT, the price of the custom RTX 5080 will fall to around $1000. GIGABYTE has higher-end custom RTX 5080s like the Gaming OC, AERO OC, and AORUS branded cards that are more expensive again.

GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce GPU listed early for over $1700 113
3

The flagship RTX 5080 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce comes in at €1669 or US$1708 with 20% VAT (or $1423 without VAT).

If you wanted an even high-end custom RTX 5080 from GIGABYTE, there's the GeForce RTX 5080 Xtreme Warerforce WB edition, which costs €1639 for enthusiasts who have custom-loop water-cooling inside of their PC, and didn't want to spring for the much more expensive GeForce RTX 5090.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 10G REV 2.0 Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 10G REV 2.0 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1229.99 USD
$849.99 USD -
Buy
$1799 USD
$1799 USD -
Buy
$1229.99 USD
$849.99 USD -
Buy
£1236.71
£1190.15 -
Buy
$1229.99 USD
$849.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/15/2025 at 12:38 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles