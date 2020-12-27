Elon Musk: SpaceX to test Super Heavy booster in 'a few months'

Elon Musk says that flight testing on SpaceX's new Super Heavy booster will begin in 'a few months' from now -- for Starship.

SpaceX will be testing its new Super Heavy booster in "a few months" from now according to Elon Musk, with the Super Heavy booster being used to fly Starship and its orbital launches and deeper space missions -- it'll also be how SpaceX will land on Mars soon.

Musk said that the company will be testing the Super Heavy booster at its two launch pads down in Boca Chica, Texas with new prototype rockets to be tested on each launch pad. The company recently began setting up its new SN9 prototype of Starship at its Texas testing facility, before this news began to float out.

SpaceX will have an engineering marvel with Super Heavy standing at a large 240 feet tall with 28 Raptor engines in total, with Super Heavy recently seeing a prototype of the next-gen heavy-lift rocket exploding once it landed after a high-altitude test flight in Texas.