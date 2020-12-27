All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Elon Musk: SpaceX to test Super Heavy booster in 'a few months'

Elon Musk says that flight testing on SpaceX's new Super Heavy booster will begin in 'a few months' from now -- for Starship.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Dec 27 2020 9:30 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX will be testing its new Super Heavy booster in "a few months" from now according to Elon Musk, with the Super Heavy booster being used to fly Starship and its orbital launches and deeper space missions -- it'll also be how SpaceX will land on Mars soon.

Elon Musk: SpaceX to test Super Heavy booster in 'a few months' 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Musk said that the company will be testing the Super Heavy booster at its two launch pads down in Boca Chica, Texas with new prototype rockets to be tested on each launch pad. The company recently began setting up its new SN9 prototype of Starship at its Texas testing facility, before this news began to float out.

SpaceX will have an engineering marvel with Super Heavy standing at a large 240 feet tall with 28 Raptor engines in total, with Super Heavy recently seeing a prototype of the next-gen heavy-lift rocket exploding once it landed after a high-altitude test flight in Texas.

Buy at Amazon

Space X REMOVE BEFORE LAUNCH Keychain or Luggage Tag

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$6.99
$6.99$6.99$6.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/27/2020 at 4:56 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.