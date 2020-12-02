All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

Elon Musk: SpaceX to land on Mars in 2022, self-sustaining city ASAP

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land on Mars in 2022, meanwhile humans will step food on the Red Planet in the next 4-6 years.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 2 2020 10:29 PM CST   |   Updated Wed, Dec 2 2020 10:43 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has said that he has plans to have SpaceX land a craft on Mars in 2022 -- with humans stepping foot onto the Red Planet in the next 4-6 years.

Elon Musk: SpaceX to land on Mars in 2022, self-sustaining city ASAP 01 | TweakTown.com

Musk recently made some new comments during the Axel Springer Award 2020 event, where he talked about SpaceX and its mission to Mars. He said that the journey from Earth to Mars has to wait for a specific time, when the planet's orbit lines up with ours -- which happens about every two years.

Not only that, but Musk himself said he wants to be aboard one of the SpaceX Starship trips, something he'll do in the next 2-3 years. Musk said: "I'd say six years from now, highly confident [that humans will travel to Mars]. If we get lucky, maybe four years, and then we're going to try and send an uncrewed vehicle there in two years".

"I'm mostly concerned with developing the technology that can enable a lot of people to go to Mars and make life multi-planetary, have a base on the moon, a city on Mars, and I think it's important that we strive to have a self-sustaining city on Mars as soon as possible".

Follow on Google News
Buy at Amazon

The Martian

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$9.99$14.99$14.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2020 at 10:43 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.