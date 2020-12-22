Apple scoops up 80% of TSMC's new 5nm production capacity for 2021

Right at the beginning of 2020 we reported that Apple's next-gen A14 processor would be made on 5nm at TSMC, and it seems Apple has scooped up a huge 80% of TSMC's 5nm supply for 2021 as we round out the year.

But according to a fresh report from Taiwanese sources and then published by CnBeta, Apple has reportedly secured itself 80% of the 5nm production capacity at TSMC for 2021. We are to expect the third phase of TSMC's new plant to be in mass production in Q1 2021, with Apple securing 80% of TSMC's 5nm production capacity for 2021 against competitors like Qualcomm, MediaTek, Broadcom, and others.