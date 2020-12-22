All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Apple scoops up 80% of TSMC's new 5nm production capacity for 2021

Apple's next-gen A15 Bionic and iPhone 13 series smartphones should pack next-gen 5nm chips that will be made over at TSMC.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 22 2020 7:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Right at the beginning of 2020 we reported that Apple's next-gen A14 processor would be made on 5nm at TSMC, and it seems Apple has scooped up a huge 80% of TSMC's 5nm supply for 2021 as we round out the year.

Apple scoops up 80% of TSMC's new 5nm production capacity for 2021 02 | TweakTown.com

But according to a fresh report from Taiwanese sources and then published by CnBeta, Apple has reportedly secured itself 80% of the 5nm production capacity at TSMC for 2021. We are to expect the third phase of TSMC's new plant to be in mass production in Q1 2021, with Apple securing 80% of TSMC's 5nm production capacity for 2021 against competitors like Qualcomm, MediaTek, Broadcom, and others.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, 256GB, Midnight Green, Fully Unlocked (Renewe

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$959.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/22/2020 at 2:36 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cnbeta.com, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.