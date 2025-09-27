TSMC's entire 3nm and 5nm production expected to be '100% booked' out in 2026

TSMC's production lines for 3nm and 5nm chips almost at max capacity, with massive demand that will see 3nm + 5nm chip production '100% booked' in 2026.

TSMC's advanced 3nm and 5nm process nodes continue to be in hot demand, as cloud and AI applications push into a full-scale explosion, expected to be "100% booked" into 2026, and it's no surprise.

In a new report from Ctee, we're learning from industry insiders who have said TSMC's new 3nm and 5nm production capacity remains fully utilized, with the capacity utilization rate (UTR) projected to hit 100% in the first half of 2026. Multiple big tech companies like Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek have fully soaked up TSMC's new 3nm process node, with NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin AI platform in the HPC field also expected to consume a bunch of its production capacity in 2026.

US tech companies have adopted TSMC's new 3nm process node already, with Apple's new M5 family of processors on TSMC's new 3nm node, as well as Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Elite processors, while on the HPC side of things NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin GPU family and AMD's next-gen Instinct MI355X AI accelerator will debut in 2026 on TSMC's new 3nm process node.

TSMC's new 3nm process node has become a major revenue driver for the company, with supply chain sources telling Ctee that TSMC's advanced process nodes below 5nm are becoming a scarce resource, with major tech companies competing ($$$) to invest in the latest wafers.

Based on the current order outlook from industry players, TSMC should be close to full capacity in 1H 2026, which will see the semiconductor dominator confidently raising prices of its latest nodes, something we've been hearing in rumors for a while now. 3nm and 5nm chips are expected to get price increases from TSMC of between 5-10%, while CoWoS advanced packaging prices are expected to go up 15-20% or so.