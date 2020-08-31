NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Apple's next-gen custom GPU on TSMC 5nm for 2021 -- beats Intel iGPU

Apple's codename 'Lifuka' custom GPU will be made on TSMC's new 5nm node, will be faster, and more energy efficient than Intel.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 31 2020 10:32 PM CDT
An interesting new custom-designed GPU is being made by Apple right now, with the new custom GPU to power Apple's first ARM-based iMac in 2021.

But according to a new report, we now know about codename "Lifuka" which is Apple's in-house GPU that will be made by TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) on its new 5nm node. The China Times reports, however, that Apple's new chip will be faster, and more power efficient than the Intel chip it replaces.

The China Times writes: "In the past, Apple introduced Mac personal computers with Intel CPUs, equipped with NVIDIA or AMD GPUs, but industry insiders pointed out that Apple has cancelled support for AMD GPUs in the macOS Arm 64-bit operating system, indicating that Apple will be adopted in the future".

"Silicon's Mac personal computers may use a GPU developed and designed by Apple. Recently, the industry has reported that in addition to ‌Apple Silicon‌ processors, Apple's ‌iMac‌ desktops launched next year will also be equipped with self-developed and designed Apple GPUs".

"According to relevant sources, Apple's self-developed GPU is progressing smoothly. The research and development code is Lifuka. Like the upcoming A14X processor, it is produced using TSMC's 5nm process. Apple has designed a series of processors for Mac personal computers. The new GPU will provide better performance per watt and higher computing performance. It has tile-based deferred rendering technology that allows application developers to write more powerful professional application software and game software".

NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, chinatimes.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

