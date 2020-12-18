Best Buy refunding all open Cyberpunk 2077 copies until December 21

Major retailers are responding to the Cyberpunk 2077 console controversy with mass refunds--even brick and mortar stores like Best Buy.

The Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco is so significant that it's causing retailers to temporarily change refund policies. We've seen Sony de-list Cyberpunk 2077 off the PlayStation Store and offer full refunds to all digital buyers, no questions asked (extremely rare, Sony almost never does this). Microsoft is doing the same thing, and all Xbox One digital buyers can get full refunds.

Now Best Buy is doing something extraordinary: Best Buy will offer full refunds for open copies of Cyberpunk 2077 until December 21. The refund includes the base PS4 and Xbox One versions along with the collector's editions, and the Xbox One digital versions bought at Best Buy.

This never really happens in retail; if you open a game, it's no longer refundable and can only be exchanged. Best Buy is changing this policy specifically for Cyberpunk 2077.

Here's what Best Buy's social media specialist said in a forum post: