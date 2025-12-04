Redditor orders RTX 5080 for $1200, gets a box of rocks instead: Best Buy won't refund it

TL;DR: A customer purchased an ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 5080 from Best Buy but received a box of rocks instead. Despite filing a claim promptly, Best Buy denied refund or replacement after their investigation, leaving the buyer frustrated with poor customer service and no resolution for the $1,200 loss.

A user on Reddit has said that he purchased a new ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card through Best Buy on November 25, but all he got was a box of rocks instead... and even worse, Best Buy has totally fumbled in its response and "investigation" denying a refund or replacement of the $1200 order.

In a new post on Reddit from u/GnarDead an unfortunate user ordered his RTX 5080 on 11/25, but when he received it a few days later, says he was "blown away by how irresponsibly this thing was shipped". He explained that the shipping labels were "just slapped" on the retail packaging, no generic brown box to conceal the item, and the seal itself was "clearly tampered with". Inside, there were 4 rocks where his new RTX 5080 GPU should've been.

The Redditor says that he filed a claim through Best Buy customer service within an hour of receiving his $1200 package filled with rocks, and was told by Best Buy staff that he would be getting a replacement. But fast forward to December 2 -- a week later now -- and he just got an email from Best Buy saying that it wouldn't be replacing or refunding the $1200 order after their "investigation".

The full post on Reddit explains: "I ordered a GPU through Best Buy on 11/25 and when I received it on 11/28 I was blown away by how irresponsibly this thing was shipped. The shipping labels just slapped on the retail packaging, no generic brown box to conceal the item, the seal clearly tampered with...and there they were, four rocks where my GPU should be. I filed a claim through customer service within the hour of receiving the package and was assured a replacement was on the way. Here we are now on Tuesday 12/2 and I receive an email now stating that Best Buy will not be replacing or refunding my $1,200 purchase after their "investigation"".

added: "I have no idea what to do, I don't make tons of money, this was a pretty big purchase for me. I waited very patiently for this GPU to be relatively affordable. I feel absolutely robbed and defeated, customer service is utterly useless. They just give me the classic "there's nothing that can be done, is there anything else I can help you with?" in that cold, robotic tone and that's it. If anyone has any advice on how I should approach this, I'd greatly appreciate any advice".