Pornhub goes all-in with crypto, Bitcoin hits new all-time high

Visa and MasterCard discontinue payments to Pornhub, so Pornhub adopts cryptocurrency for payments including Bitcoin, Monero.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 17 2020 3:23 AM CST
Pornhub enacted the "most comprehensive safeguards in user-generated platform history" when it purged millions of videos from its website that were uploaded by unverified uploaders.

The company saw Visa and MasterCard remove support for payments on their website, so Pornhub turned to cryptocurrency almost instantly. Pornhub is now crypto-exclusive in the US, UK, Australia, Singapore, and other markets -- where credit cards will no longer work as they're not accepted.

Pornhub is the 10th biggest website on the internet, with 42 billion visitors in 2019 alone. The site estimates that over 11,000 hours of video is watched per minute, with traffic to Pornhub going on a stiff incline over millions more people being glued to their homes because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

  • "Unfortunately, we are unable to accept credit cards at this moment" -- Pornhub's website.

Pornhub now supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), dash (DASH), ethereum (ETH), ethereum classic (ETC), litecoin (LTC), monero (XMR), nem (XEM), tether (USDT), tron (TRX), verge (XVG), waves (WAVES), and zcash (ZEC).

NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

