Pornhub goes all-in with crypto, Bitcoin hits new all-time high

Pornhub enacted the "most comprehensive safeguards in user-generated platform history" when it purged millions of videos from its website that were uploaded by unverified uploaders.

The company saw Visa and MasterCard remove support for payments on their website, so Pornhub turned to cryptocurrency almost instantly. Pornhub is now crypto-exclusive in the US, UK, Australia, Singapore, and other markets -- where credit cards will no longer work as they're not accepted.

Pornhub is the 10th biggest website on the internet, with 42 billion visitors in 2019 alone. The site estimates that over 11,000 hours of video is watched per minute, with traffic to Pornhub going on a stiff incline over millions more people being glued to their homes because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to accept credit cards at this moment" -- Pornhub's website.

Pornhub now supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), dash (DASH), ethereum (ETH), ethereum classic (ETC), litecoin (LTC), monero (XMR), nem (XEM), tether (USDT), tron (TRX), verge (XVG), waves (WAVES), and zcash (ZEC).