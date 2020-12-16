All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Bitcoin blew past $20,000 peaking at $22,900 for new all-time-high

The price of Bitcoin hit an all time high today, blowing past $22,000 for the first time and peaking at nearly $23,000 per coin.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Dec 16 2020 9:37 PM CST   |   Updated Wed, Dec 16 2020 10:02 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The price of Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high. The $20,000 barrier has been smashed, and the top cryptocurrency is now worth over $22,000 per coin.

Bitcoin blew past ,000 peaking at ,900 for new all-time-high 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Just a month ago, it was big news that Bitcoin was back up to $19,000, approaching its all-time high of just shy of $20,000 in December 2017. Today, $19,000 is old news. We're in new territory with the cryptocurrency now trading well north of that $20k mark.

Bitcoin blew past $20,000 peaking at $22,900 for new all-time-high 01 | TweakTown.com

On December 16, 2020, Bitcoin's price finally crept past $20,000, which seems to have ignited a new fire of speculative investors. Within hours of breaking the psychological barrier of $20,000, the price shot up beyond $21,000. While I was writing this article, the ticker on Bittrex.com peaked at $22,922. Although, before I could hit publish the price started to plummet again, with it now below $22,000 again. Bitcoin is nothing if not volatile!

Three years ago, the price of Bitcoin peaked on Christmas and fell precipitously in January. It took until the last few weeks to get back to this price. Will it hold this time? Only time will tell.

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition Collect

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.49
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2020 at 10:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:coinmarketcap.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.