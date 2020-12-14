All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Pornhub pulls million of videos, purges all unverified videos

Pornhub removes millions and millions of 'unverified' videos, you now have to be a 'content partner' to upload to Pornhub.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 14 2020 6:54 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Pornhub has just removed millions of videos from its website, with a new blog post detailing the entire deal detailing why the website "enacted the most comprehensive safeguards in user-generated platform history".

Pornhub pulls million of videos, purges all unverified videos 01 | TweakTown.com

The website has announced it has banned unverified uploaders from posting new content, Pornhub has "eliminated downloads" and have partnered with "dozens of non-profit organizations, among other major policy changes". There's more to read about on that particular subject, here.

But it goes beyond that: Pornhub announces that part of their new policy to ban new uploads means that they have now "suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program. This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute".

Yeah wow -- you can read more about it on the Pornhub blog here.

Buy at Amazon

SDJDNSHIOO Men's Crew T-Shirt Casual Short Sleeve Graphic Tee Shirts

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.55
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/14/2020 at 6:00 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pornhub.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.