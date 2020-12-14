Pornhub pulls million of videos, purges all unverified videos

Pornhub removes millions and millions of 'unverified' videos, you now have to be a 'content partner' to upload to Pornhub.

Pornhub has just removed millions of videos from its website, with a new blog post detailing the entire deal detailing why the website "enacted the most comprehensive safeguards in user-generated platform history".

The website has announced it has banned unverified uploaders from posting new content, Pornhub has "eliminated downloads" and have partnered with "dozens of non-profit organizations, among other major policy changes". There's more to read about on that particular subject, here.

But it goes beyond that: Pornhub announces that part of their new policy to ban new uploads means that they have now "suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program. This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute".

Yeah wow -- you can read more about it on the Pornhub blog here.