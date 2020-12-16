Jurassic World Aftermath lands on Oculus Quest December 17

Jurassic World Aftermath lands on Oculus Quest on December 17. Can you outwit the raptors while you extract embryos from lab?

Oculus released the launch trailer for the Quest exclusive Jurassic World Aftermath, and it looks like this is a title that fans of the Jurassic Park series won't want to miss. This cell-shaded VR adventure looks like a thrilling experience.

Jurassic World Aftermath puts you right in the center of the abandoned park. You're on a mission to retrieve embryos from the research facility, and just like in the original Jurassic Park movie, you're going to need to outsmart a pack of velociraptors.

Jurassic World Aftermath is a fully immersive room-scale VR game built exclusively for the Oculus Quest platform. This is one of the titles listed on the back of the Quest 2 box, so we expect good things.

Oculus usually releases games at 10 AM PST, so check the Oculus Store at that time for the game.